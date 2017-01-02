Clear71° FULL FORECASTClear71° FULL FORECAST
Sports in brief

Monday, January 2, 2017 7:41pm

    TENNIS

    Healthy Federer cruises

    PERTH, Australia — Roger Federer returned from six months on the sidelines with a knee injury to beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4 on Monday and lead Switzerland to an opening 3-0 win over Britain at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tournament.

    The 17-time major winner missed the French Open last year, ending a run of 65 Grand Slam tournaments, and hadn't played competitively since re-injuring his surgically repaired left knee at Wimbledon in July. But he showed no signs of rust in his 61-minute win over Evans.

    "I'd like to live it again. I'm a little bit sad it's over, because it was so nice out there," Federer said of his return. "I was actually quite emotional. When I walked down, I was like, 'Oh my God, this is better than I thought it would be.' "

    Federer, 35, said it was the kind of feeling he missed the most while sidelined: "I thought for a first match it was great, because my expectations were obviously quite low."

    QATAR OPEN: Defending champion and second seed Novak Djokovic had a slow start to his first match of 2017 before prevailing 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 over Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round in Doha.

    HOCKEY

    U.S. survives scare in world juniors

    Jordan Greenway scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the United States held off Switzerland for a 3-2 victory in a quarterfinal match at the world junior hockey championship in Toronto. The U.S. has yet to trail in the tournament, though it got a scare after blowing a 2-0 first-period lead to the Swiss. Jeremy Bracco added a goal and assist, Luke Kunin scored and Tyler Parsons made 19 saves for the Americans, who will face Russia in a semifinal Wednesday at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

    ET CETERA

    HORSES: El Areeb was the dominant winner of the $150,000 Jerome Stakes at Aqueduct, the first race of the year in New York for Triple Crown hopefuls.

    OBITUARY: Olympic skiing champion Jean Vuarnet, who helped pioneer the aerodynamic tuck position for downhill racers but suffered the deaths of his wife and son in a doomsday cult murder-suicide, died from a stroke in Paris. He was 83.

    SOCCER: Manchester United benefited from a controversial red card and an equally debatable goal to beat 10-man West Ham 2-0 in the English Premier League in London, earning a sixth straight victory. Elsewhere in EPL, Liverpool's pursuit of leader Chelsea stalled as Juergen Klopp's four-match winning run ended at Sunderland with a 2-2 draw; and host Man City regained third place ahead of Arsenal with a 2-1 win over Burnley.

    Sports in brief 01/02/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 2, 2017 9:41pm]
