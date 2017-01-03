Sports in brief

TENNIS

SERENA WINS IN ERRATIC RETURN

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Serena Williams ended four months on the sideline with flashes of form and bouts of frustration in a 6-3, 6-4 win over Pauline Parmentier on Tuesday in the first round of the ASB Classic.

The second-ranked Williams, who rested various injuries after her semifinal exit at the U.S. Open, was troubled by a swirling breeze that made it difficult to serve.

She only needed 74 minutes to beat No. 69-ranked Parmentier, serving eight aces — including one on match point — but also prolonged the match with a series of unforced errors, including four double faults.

"You always feel rusty going out there for your first match," Williams said. "I definitely felt that rust, but mentally I knew how to get it back and get in there."

Brisbane International: Rafael Nadal, returning from a wrist injury that curtailed his 2016 season, beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-3, 6-3 at the Australian tournament.

HOPMAN CUP: American teammates CoCo Vandeweghe and Jack Sock combined for a 3-0 win over Spain and secured a spot in the final in Perth, Australia.

QATAR OPEN: Top-ranked Andy Murray won his career-best 25th straight match by defeating Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 7-6 (7-2) in his first match of the year in Doha.

SOCCER

Arsenal erases 3-0 deficit

Olivier Giroud headed a late equalizer after setting up two goals to complete Arsenal's second-half fightback at Bournemouth, salvaging a 3-3 draw for his side in the Premier League.

COMING, GOING: Swansea hired Bayern Munich assistant coach Paul Clement as its third manager of the season, and Mike Phelan was dismissed by relegation-threatened Hull.

WOMEN: Crystal Dunn, a rising star with the top-ranked U.S. national team, left the Washington Spirit to sign with English club Chelsea.

ET CETERA

BASEBALL: The Reds agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with RHP Drew Storen, their first move to improve a historically bad bullpen.

SKIING: Mikaela Shiffrin's seven-race winning streak in women's World Cup slaloms ended in Zagreb, Croatia, leaving the American one short of the record for consecutive victories in the discipline. Shiffrin's exit in the first run allowed Veronika Velez Zuzulova to claim her fifth career win.

TRACK: Nick Symmonds, 33, will retire after the 2017 outdoor season. Symmonds is a two-time Olympian and six-time U.S. outdoor champion at 800 meters.

Times wires