Sports in brief

Hockey

U.S. defeats Russia, MOVES TO JUNIOR FINAL

MONTREAL — Troy Terry scored on all three of his shootout attempts, the last in the seventh round to give the United States a 4-3 win Wednesday over Russia in the World Junior hockey semifinals. Canada beat Sweden 5-2 in the other semifinal. Terry scored the winner right after Russia's Alexander Polunin hit the crossbar. Seeking its fourth title and first since 2013, the United States beat Russia in the knockout round for the first time in eight games.

Tennis

Williams sisters bow out early

Serena Williams was knocked out of the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, while sister Venus withdrew because of an arm injury ahead of her second-round match. Serena lost 6-4, 6-7 (7-3), 6-4 in the second round to 72nd-ranked American compatriot Madison Brengle. … Novak Djokovic beat Horacio Zeballos in the second round 6-3, 6-4 at the Qatar Open in Doha, Qatar. Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals.

ET CETERA

SOCCER: Dele Alli scored two goals to help halt Chelsea's 13-match winning streak as host Tottenham beat the EPL leaders 2-0. … James Rodriguez scored twice for host Real Madrid in a 3-0 win over Sevilla in a first-leg match in the Copa del Rey's Round of 16.

SKIING: Lindsey Vonn resumed training this week and could make her World Cup return in Austria next week, two months after undergoing surgery on a broken arm.

TRACK AND FIELD: Two-time Olympic decathlon gold medalist Ashton Eaton and heptathlete Brianne Theisen-Eaton, both 28, have announced their retirements in essays on their website. The pair met at the University of Oregon and married in July 2013. Both won medals in Rio, with Eaton winning gold, and Theisen-Eaton winning bronze.

GOLF: Tiger Woods has committed to playing in the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26-29 at Torrey Pines in San Diego. It will be his first official PGA Tour event since August 2015.

Times wires