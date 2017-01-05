GOLF

Walker leads PGA opener

KAPALUA, Hawaii — PGA champion Jimmy Walker began the new year with 8-under 65 that gave him a two-shot lead after Thursday's first round in the Tournament of Champions.

Jim Herman was 6 under through 13 holes when his round stalled over the final five holes. He had to settle for 67, joining Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore.

Jason Day had a pair of three-putts but still managed 70. Defending champion Jordan Spieth had to birdie the final hole for 72.

Walker had the Tournament of Champions in hand two years ago until Patrick Reed holed out from a fairway to start an unlikely rally and won in a playoff.

TIGER'S SCHEDULE: Tiger Woods filled out the rest of his early schedule by saying he would return to the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 2 in the United Arab Emirates. Woods, 41, makes his 2017 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Jan. 26 and will play four events in five weeks.

new year's invitational: Peyton Wilhoit shot 65 in the opening round to hold a one-stroke lead over Harrison Shih in St. Petersburg.

SOCCER

MLS players on camp roster

U.S. men's coach Bruce Arena called 32 MLS players into camp, the first in his second term as coach. Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Jermaine Jones, Alejandro Bedoya and Chris Wondolowski are on the roster for the three-week camp that begins Tuesday in Carson, Calif. Seattle forward Clint Dempsey, who sat out last fall's World Cup qualifiers because of an irregular heartbeat, was not included. Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei and Vancouver midfielder Kekuta Manneh, both in the process of completing U.S. citizenship requirements, were also invited.

ET CETERA

HOCKEY: Denis Guryanov scored 33 seconds into overtime to give Russia a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the world junior championship bronze-medal game at Montreal. Russia won its seventh straight medal in the tournament. The United States and Canada went into a shootout in the gold-medal game late Thursday.

TENNIS: Top-seeded Andy Murray needed 2 hours and 9 minutes to beat No. 44 Nicolas Almagro 7-6 (6-4), 7-5 in the Qatar Open quarterfinals in Doha. In the semifinals, he will play Tomas Berdych, who ousted Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5, 6-3. Novak Djokovic advanced after beating qualifier Radek Stepanek 6-3, 6-3. … Angelique Kerber lost to Elina Svitolina 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the Brisbane (Australia) International quarterfinals.

ARENA FOOTBALL: The Storm begins its 14-game regular season at Cleveland on April 8. The home opener is April 15 against Philadelphia at Amalie Arena.

Times wires