Sports in brief

tennis

it's djokovic vs. murray in qatar final

DOHA, Qatar — Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived five match points to beat Fernando Verdasco and set up a final against top-ranked Andy Murray in the Qatar Open on Friday.

Djokovic, seeded second, prevailed in chilly, windy weather 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 over unseeded Verdasco.

"I would like to say tough luck for Fernando, he was clearly the better player for the bigger part of the match, and he should have won," Djokovic said. "I don't think I've saved five match points too many times."

Murray won 6-3, 6-4 over third-seeded Tomas Berdych, extending his winning streak to 28 matches.

More tennis: Defending champion Milos Raonic beat fifth seed Rafael Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International in Australia. Raonic plays seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov, a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 winner over No. 4 Dominic Thiem. No. 2 Stan Wawrinka beat unseeded Kyle Edmund 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-4 and faces No. 3 Kei Nishikori, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over wild card Jordan Thompson. … France plays the United States in the mixed-team Hopman Cup final after Richard Gasquet and Kristina Mladenovic combined to beat Switzerland's Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic 4-2, 4-2 in the deciding mixed doubles match at Perth, Australia.

hockey

Shootout ace gives U.S. world junior title

Troy Terry is the United States' new Mr. Clutch.

Terry scored the lone shootout goal in the world junior championship gold-medal game — a day after scoring three shootout goals in a semifinal win — and the Americans won the title 5-4 over Canada in Montreal late Thursday.

Terry, a University of Denver forward and Anaheim Ducks draft pick, beat the goalies between the legs on all his attempts Thursday and in a 4-3 semifinal victory over Russia.

"Before the shootout, I was thinking about trying something different," Terry said. "As I came down, I decided I just had to try to go five-hole."

The Americans won their fourth title and first since 2013.

Lightning prospect Mathieu Joseph scored in regulation for Canada. Lightning prospect Anthony Cirelli missed his attempt in the five-round shootout after a 20-minute overtime.

ET CETERA

autos: Texas Motor Speedway will repave its 1½-mile track in the wake of two NASCAR races were hampered by rain last year. The asphalt has become porous, making it difficult to dry in a timely matter, track president Eddie Gossage said.

