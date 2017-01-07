Sports in brief

tennis

djokovic ends murray's win streak

DOHA, Qatar — Novak Djokovic successfully defended his Qatar Open title by beating top-seeded Andy Murray 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the final Saturday. Murray's loss ended his 28-match winning streak that dated to Sept. 18.

Djokovic, seeded second, needed four match points — three in the second set, one in the third — to prevail. "Best scenario I could ask for for beginning of the season," he said.

He was fortunate not to be defaulted for accidentally hitting a woman in the stands with a ball hit in anger.

More tennis: Kristina Mladenovic and Richard Gasquet clinched France's second Hopman Cup title, beating Americans CoCo Vandeweghe and Jack Sock 4-1, 4-3 in the deciding mixed doubles match of the mixed-team tournament final in Perth, Australia.

ET CETERA

soccer: Real Madrid tied Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions by crushing visiting Granada 5-0 in La Liga. Cristiano Ronaldo was among the scorers as Madrid moved six points ahead of second-place Barcelona. … Wayne Rooney tied Bobby Charlton for Manchester United's career goal-scoring lead, getting his 249th as the defending FA Cup champion swept aside second-tier Reading 4-0 in the third round.

