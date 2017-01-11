Sports in brief

gymnastics

doctor sued in sex-assault cases

Eighteen women and girls have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that a Michigan doctor sexually assaulted them and that USA Gymnastics and other organizations that employed him failed to address their concerns and prevent further abuse, some of it dating to the late 1990s.

In the civil suit filed against Dr. Lawrence Nassar on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in western Michigan, the plaintiffs are seeking relief for injuries related to sexual assault, nonconsensual touching, abuse and molestation. They say the abuse occurred while they were participating in gymnastics, swimming, figure skating, track and field, field hockey, basketball and soccer.

Most of the plaintiffs were minors when the abuse occurred, says the suit, which alleges that Nassar "sexually assaulted, abused and molested" the athletes, including by "digital vaginal and anal penetration."

The lawsuit is the latest legal action against Nassar. In November, he was charged in Ingham County, Mich., with first-degree sexual conduct with a person under 13, and in December he was indicted in federal court in Grand Rapids, Mich., on child pornography charges.

Matthew R. Newburg, Nassar's lawyer in those criminal cases, said by email to the New York Times on Wednesday that his client has pleaded not guilty in those cases. "We are still receiving discovery and continue to review the reports as we receive them," he said.

et cetera

Baseball: The Mets announced their list of spring training invitees, and not on it was Tim Tebow. The 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Florida will report to minor-league camp to begin the first spring training of his attempt to play pro baseball. … President Barack Obama will welcome the World Series champion Cubs at the White House on Monday, five days before he leaves office.

Boxing: Manny Pacquiao, 38, will take on Australian welterweight Jeff Horn on April 23 at a venue to be decided. Pacquiao, 59-6-2, captured the WBO welterweight title for the third time against Jessie Vargas in November. Horn (16-0-1) is a 28-year-old former schoolteacher who is No. 2 in the WBO's rankings.

Soccer: Lionel Messi scored with a perfectly struck free kick to give defending champion Barcelona a 3-1 win over visiting Athletic Bilbao and a spot in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, advancing on a 4-3 aggregate. … Liverpool endured more cup frustration when host Southampton won the first leg of their England League Cup semifinal 1-0. Liverpool struggled against a Premier League rival, unlike Sunday, when fourth-tier side Plymouth drew 0-0 at Liverpool in the FA Cup to force a replay.

Tennis: Caroline Wozniacki lost 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 to Barbora Strycova in the Sydney International quarterfinals in Australia. … American John Isner beat Malek Jaziri 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6) to make the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

Times wires