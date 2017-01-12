Sports in Brief

GOLF

thomas (23) becomes youngest to JOIN RARE '59 CLUB'

HONOLULU — Fresh of his victory at Maui, Justin Thomas became the seventh player to join the "59 Club" on the PGA Tour when he made a 15-foot eagle putt on his last hole Thursday at the PGA Tour's Sony Open for 11-under 59.

Thomas, 23, is the youngest to shoot 59 on tour. David Duval was 27 when he shot 59 in 1999.

World No. 5 Jordan Spieth, best friends with Thomas since they were 13, was more nervous than his friend and more demonstrative after the putt. Partner and former Florida State standout Daniel Berger raised his arms in the air, and Spieth gave it a left-handed fist pump.

"It's like sitting on the bench with a teammate throwing a perfect game," Spieth said. "It was awesome. What an awesome last five rounds he's had."

"I got more excited from seeing them get excited," said Thomas, a Louisville, Ky., native who starred in college at Alabama. Thomas was coming off winning last week's Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.

Jim Furyk was the last player with a sub-60 round when he closed with a record 58 at the Travelers Championship last summer. Furyk also had 59 in 2013 at the BMW Championship, joining Al Geiberger (1977 Memphis Classic), Chip Beck (1991 Las Vegas Invitational), Duval (1999 Bob Hope Classic), Paul Goydos (2010 John Deere Classic) and Stuart Appleby (2010 Greenbrier Classic). Thomas' only bogey at the Waialae Country Club was on his second hole, the par-3 11th. Duval's the only other player to shoot 59 with eagle on the last hole. Furyk's the only other player to shoot 59 with a bogey.

EUROPE: Rory McIlroy shot 5-under 67 in the first round of the SA Open at Johannesburg, South Africa, a stroke off the lead. Trevor Fisher and Keith Horne shared the lead at 66.

BASEBALL

Rays approaching arbitration deadline

The Rays have until 1 p.m. today to exchange contract figures with their arbitration-eligible players. If an agreement on a 2017 contract is not reached, an arbitration hearing will be held in February. Here are the 10 arbitration-eligible Rays with years of arbitration eligibility, 2016 salary and 2017 salary as projected by mlbtraderumors.com: RHP Brad Boxberger (first year, $519,200 to $1.5 million), LHP Xavier Cedeno (first year, $524,100 to $1.2 million), RHP Alex Cobb (third year, $4 million to $4 million after returning from surgery), OF Corey Dickerson (first year, $522,900 to $3.4 million), RHP Danny Farquhar (first year, $527,000 to $1.1 million), CF Kevin Kiermaier (first year, $514,400 to $2.1 million), 1B Brad Miller (first year, $527,600 to $3.8 million), RHP Jake Odorizzi (first year, $520,700 to $4.6 million), RHP Erasmo Ramirez (second year, $2.375 million to $3.5 million), INF Tim Beckham (first year, $514.500 in 2016, 2017 not projected).

SIGNINGS: Right-hander Trevor Bauer and the Indians agreed to a $3.55 million, one-year contract. The team also came to agreement with RP Dan Otero on a $1.055 million one-year deal. … 1B Lucas Duda and the Mets agreed to a $7.25 million, one-year contract. … The Phillies signed SS Freddy Galvis to a one-year contract worth $4.35 million, mlb.com reported.

ET CETERA

TENNIS: Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic drew Fernando Verdasco in the first round while Roger Federer ended up in the same quarter as Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori and Thomas Berdych in next week's tournament. Serena Williams drew Belinda Bencic. Angelique Kerber is scheduled to play Lesia Tsurenko.

SOCCER: Real Madrid scored in injury time to salvage a 3-3 draw against host Sevilla in the Copa del Rey to set a Spanish record of 40 consecutive unbeaten games.

Roger Mooney, Times staff writer; Times wires