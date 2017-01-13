Sports in Brief

MMA

$50m offer for mayweather-mcgregor bout

UFC president Dana White says he's willing to pay $25 million apiece, plus a cut of pay-per-view proceeds, to Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor for a boxing match. White, speaking Friday on The Herd With Colin Cowherd, claimed only he could arrange the fight, since McGregor is under exclusive contract with the UFC. White's offer comes two days after Mayweather said he would pay McGregor a $15 million base purse to meet him in the ring.

"I'll tell you what, Floyd, here's a real offer," White said. "I'm the only guy that can actually make the offer, and I'm actually making a real offer: We'll pay you $25 million, we'll pay Conor $25 million and then we'll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There's a real offer."

Mayweather laughed at White's proposal in a video posted on tmz.com. Mayweather, 39, made a guaranteed purse of $100 million to fight Manny Pacquiao in May 2015 in the richest fight in boxing history. Mayweather said he was retiring after his September 2015 victory over Andre Berto that left him tied with Rocky Marciano at 49-0.

McGregor (21-3) is the UFC lightweight champion. The 28-year-old hasn't fought since he won the 155-pound title by knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November. McGregor has not responded to White's offer.

SOCCER

USF duo picked by MLS

USF midfielders Marcus Epps and Lindo Mfeka were taken in the second round of Major League Soccer's SuperDraft. Epps was the No. 25 overall pick selected by Philadelphia. Mfeka was the No. 28 pick by San Jose. The pair are USF's highest-drafted players since Ben Sweat was taken in the first round by Columbus in 2014. Minnesota chose UCLA forward Abu Danladi with the first overall pick.

ENGLAND: Diego Costa did not travel with Chelsea to Leicester after a dispute with the coaching staff and will not be playing in today's match, the Associated Press reported. Costa leads the EPL with 14 goals this season and is under contract until 2019.

U.S. MEN: In his first remarks since his firing, former U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann said "we achieved a lot within the system of U.S. Soccer,'' including the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup title and a spot in the second round of the 2014 World Cup. Klinsmann, 52, was fired in November after 5½ years as coach.

ET CETERA

TENNIS: Jack Sock defeated Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3 and Joao Sousa beat Marcos Baghdatis 6-1, 7-5 at the ASB Classic semifinals in Auckland, New Zealand. … Johanna Konta beat Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 6-2 in the Sydney (Australia) International women's final. Gilles Muller beat Viktor Troicki 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) and Daniel Evans beat Andrey Kuznetsov 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the men's semifinals. … Two low-ranking players have been banned for corruption offenses after they bet on matches. The Tennis Integrity Unit banned Mihaita Damian, 23, for a year and fined him $5,300 for placing 199 bets on games from 2011 to 2013. He's ranked 1,645th in doubles. Australian Calum Puttergill, 23, was banned six months and fined $10,000 for placing bets from 2012 to 2014. He's ranked 1,207th in singles. Neither player bet on their own games.

OLYMPICS: Russian Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov said his country might bid to host the 2028 Summer Games. Zhukov said three cities are candidates for Russia's bid, even after accusations of his nation's mass doping cover-up at the Sochi Olympics three years ago.

HORSES: Wonder Gal romped to a 13½ length victory in the $100,000 Ladies Handicap at Aqueduct in New York.

Times wires