Sports in Brief

SOCCER

BRAZILIAN club SHUTS OUT ROWDIES in florida cup

ST. PETERSBURG — Atletico Mineiro scored early in each half for a 2-0 victory Saturday against the Rowdies in the Florida Cup at Al Lang Stadium. Leonan and Rodrigo Prado both scored for the top-level Brazilian club.

Mineiro struck in the sixth minute with a counter­attack off a Rowdies free kick. Joao Vitor's shot in the penalty area was saved by Rowdies goalkeeper Matt Pickens, then Leonan scored on the rebound. In the 52nd minute Rodrigo Prado scored on a header off teammate Patric Cabral's free kick.

The Rowdies finished 0-2 in the Florida Cup which is an exhibition competition with clubs representing Germany, Brazil, Argentina and the United States.

MORE SOCCER: Chelsea won without top-scorer Diego Costa, shutting out host Leicester 3-0 to take a seven-point lead in the English Premier League. Marcos Alonso scored twice and Pedro Rodriguez headed in the third for Chelsea (52 points). Chelsea manager Antonio Conte did not allow Costa to travel and did not say when the striker is likely to return. In other matches, Harry Kane's hat trick led Tottenham (45 points) over visiting West Brom 4-0, and Arsenal (44 points) shut out host Swansea 4-0.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Report: UF assistant heads to Louisville

Florida offensive line coach Mike Summers is leaving to take the same position at Louisville, according to espn.com. Summers spent the past three seasons on the Gators' staff. Before that, he was an assistant at Southern Cal, Kentucky and Arkansas, among others. He previously coached the Cardinals' offensive line from 2003-06.

MORE FOOTBALL: Cal hired Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as head coach to replace the offensive-minded Sonny Dykes, who was fired after four seasons. … Linebacker Zach Cunningham, who was Vanderbilt's first unanimous first-team All-American this past season after leading the SEC in tackles, is forgoing his final year to enter the NFL draft. He's a projected first-round pick.

BASEBALL

Ex-Ray Crawford reportedly to retire

Former Rays outfielder Carl Crawford is set to retire from the majors, according to the Boston Globe. Crawford, 35, has been a free agent since his release by the Dodgers in June 2016. He still has $21.8 million left on his contract, and Crawford has not denied or confirmed any retirement plans. Crawford played with the Rays from 2002-2010, then the Red Sox (2011) and Dodgers (2012-16). Crawford was a four-time All-Star selection with the Rays and was MVP of the 2009 All-Star Game.

MORE BASEBALL: SS Xander Bogaerts agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year deal and OF Jackie Bradley to a $3.6 million, one-year deal with the Red Sox. … 3B Yangervis Solarte agreed to a $7.5 million, two-year deal with the Padres.

ET CETERA

TENNIS: Jack Sock beat Joao Sousa 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to win the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. … Gilles Muller beat Daniel Evans 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 in the Sydney (Australia) International men's final. … Elise Mertens beat Monica Niculescu 6-3, 6-1 in the Hobart (Australia) International final.

RACING: Sunny Ridge ($7) took advantage of a poor start by favorite Royal Posse to win the $125,000 Jazil Stakes at Aqueduct in New York. The 4-year-old gelding ran 1 mile, 70 yards in 1 minute, 42.45 seconds.

AUTOS: The family of Stirling Moss says the British racing great is recovering from a severe chest infection in a Singapore hospital. The 87-year-old was a four-time runnerup in the Formula One championship.

Times wires