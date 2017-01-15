Sports in Brief

SOCCER

Sevilla snaps madrid's streak

MADRID — Sevilla scored twice late — including an 85th-minute own goal by Seville native Sergio Ramos — to end Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak and move within one point of its rival atop the Spanish league with a 2-1 victory Sunday.

Steven Jovetic scored Sevilla's winner two minutes into injury time to give Madrid its first defeat since a 2-0 loss at German club Wolfsburg in April in the quarterfinals of the Champions League last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Madrid a 1-0 lead against Sevilla by converting a penalty kick in the 67th minute.

Real Madrid and Sevilla played to a 3-3 draw in Thursday's Copa del Ray match. The tie allowed Madrid to break the unbeaten Spanish record that it shared with Barcelona. Real Madrid (40 points) leads second-place Sevilla (39 points) while Barcelona (38 points) is third in the standings.

ENGLAND: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored Manchester United's late equalizer in a 1-1 draw against visiting Liverpool in the English Premier League. Liverpool ended United's nine-game winning run in all competitions but lost ground to first-place Chelsea (52 points). Liverpool is tied with Tottenham for second place at 45 points. United, owned by the Glazer family that owns the Bucs, is in sixth place at 40 points. In Sunday's other match, Manchester City was thrashed 4-0 by host Everton in Liverpool.

MLS: D.C. United has reached an agreement with college player of the year Ian Harkes, according to the Associated Press. The former Wake Forest midfielder reportedly will sign a multiyear contract this week.

SAILING

Key West slate of races scheduled to open today

Owners of nearly 100 competitive sailboats have registered for the 30th anniversary of Key West Race Week, set to begin today off the Florida Keys. The nine-class fleet includes the marquee 52 Super Series, featuring past yachtsman of the year winners Ed Baird of St. Petersburg, Terry Hutchinson and John Kostecki. Hutchinson will call tactics for Doug DeVos, owner and skipper of Quantum Racing, which won Key West's IRC I class in 2016. Carlo Alberini, piloting Calvi Network, aims for a third consecutive title in the 42-boat J/70 class. Joel Ronning's Catapult is the reigning J/70 world champion, and Peter Duncan's Relative Obscurity was last year's Key West runnerup. Hannah Swett, 2003 yachtswoman of the year, is to helm Sparkle.

ALPINE SKIING

Vonn has disappointing return to Cup slopes

Racing for the first time in 322 days, American Lindsey Vonn had to settle for 13th place in the women's World Cup downhill at Altenmarkt-zauchensee, Austria. Christine Scheyer of Austria, in only her fourth World Cup downhill start, beat Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein by 0.39 seconds. Jacqueline Wiles of the United States was 0.54 behind in third for her first career podium. Vonn finished 1.54 behind Scheyer. The four-time overall champion, who holds the women's record of 76 victories, has been out with a knee injury and a broken arm since February 2016. The fracture in her right upper arm damaged nerves, limiting mobility of her hand.

ET CETERA

BASEBALL: Cubs executive Crane Kenney said the team will campaign for the 2020 All-Star Game at Wrigley Field, according to multiple reports. He said the team has been hatching a plan with the mayor's office to bring to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. The 2017 All-Star Game will be in Miami, and in 2018 the Nationals will host. The 2019 game hasn't been awarded yet. The Cubs haven't hosted an All-Star Game since 1990.

OBITUARY: Former pro wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, who was found not competent a couple of weeks ago to stand trial in the 1983 death of his mistress Nancy Argentino in Pennsylvania, died at his son-in-law's home in Pompano Beach. He was 73. Lehigh County (Pa.) Judge Kelly Banach dismissed the murder case Jan. 3 after the defense said Mr. Snuka was in hospice care and had six months to live. Mr. Snuka, a native of Fiji, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

Times wires