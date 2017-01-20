Sports in brief

Football

Independent league after Manziel, Rice

An independent league debuting in April is embracing high-profile ex-NFL players who were shunned, extending invitations to QB Johnny Manziel and RB Ray Rice, and lining up several former draft picks with the promise of a shot to display their talent.

Spring League CEO Brian Woods said he had conversations with representatives for Rice and QB Vince Young, and challenged Manziel to prove himself on the field in a few months.

The Browns released Manziel in March after two tumultuous seasons defined by inconsistent play and numerous problems off the field, including a stint in rehab. Rice hasn't played in the NFL since he was suspended in 2014 after a domestic violence incident. Young last played with Philadelphia in 2011.

The league debuts in April and will play six games in three weeks in West Virginia.

Soccer

Scandal follows new FIFA move

International soccer's governing body, FIFA, appointed the president of South America's corruption-ravaged governing body to chair its finance committee. Alejandro Dominguez of Paraguay leads the new eight-member panel. Dominguez won the CONMEBOL election last year after his predecessor, Juan Angel Napout, was indicted by the U.S. Justice Department in a racketeering case.

Gerrard, Liverpool reunite: Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to take up a position in the English Premier League team's youth academy. He is one of the greatest players in club. He spent the past 18 months in the MLS with the LA Galaxy.

Lifetime Ban: Najeeb Chirakal, a former aide to one-time FIFA presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam, has been banned for life in a bribery case. Bin Hammam was banned in 2012.

ET CETERA

Skiing: Olympic downhill champion Matthias Mayer beat Christof Innerhofer by 0.09 seconds in the super-G race in Kitzbuehel, Austria.

Times wires