Sports in brief

ALPINE Skiing

Vonn returns to top after taking first in downhill in Germany

Lindsey Vonn is back on top in just the second race of her comeback from a knee injury and a broken arm.

The American edged defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut to win a downhill event Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, and claim victory No. 77, moving her within nine wins of the career record (man or woman) by Ingemar Stenmark.

After finishing 0.15 seconds ahead of Swiss rival Gut and 0.48 ahead of Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany, Vonn collapsed to the snow in celebration and shed tears of joy. She also grew emotional when she embraced her once-estranged father, Alan Kildow.

"I just got to the bottom and I cried," Vonn said. "I worked really hard to come back. I feel like sometimes I come back so quickly. Everyone forgets how much time and energy and blood, sweat and tears it takes to come back without any training and just jump in there."

Vonn finished 13th in her first race back last weekend in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.

The 32-year-old will be aiming for another win today in a super-G event on the Kandahar course.

Soccer

Rooney takes over as Man U's all-time scorer

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's top scorer after reaching 250 goals by netting a stoppage-time equalizer at Stoke City. He had been tied at 249 with Sir Bobby Charlton, who held the record since 1973. "(Charlton) came and congratulated me in the dressing room, so I know he's pleased in some way," said Rooney, 31, who has won five EPL titles with Man U. "I'm a team player, but records are important. When you finish your career, you can look back on it and it's something to tell your kids." Rooney came off the bench against Stoke to clinch a 1-1 draw. He scored off a free kick from an acute left angle just outside the box, bending it into the upper-right corner. "I would be lying to say that I'm not disappointed to have lost the record," Charlton, 79, said. "However, I can honestly say that I'm delighted for Wayne."

More EPL: After uncharacteristic blunders by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris gifted host Manchester City two goals at the start of the second half, Tottenham rallied to achieve a 2-2 tie. The point for the tie moved Tottenham into second in the EPL, ahead of Liverpool, which lost 3-2 to visiting Swansea City.

NFL

Colts fire GM after missing playoffs again

Ryan Grigson spent tens of millions in free agency trying to turn the Colts into a Super Bowl contender. When most of those investments went belly-up, the first-time GM paid the price when owner Jim Irsay fired him after five up-and-down years. Indianapolis has missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997-98. "It was a tough decision, well thought out and in the end the right decision," Irsay said.

Et Cetera

FIGURE SKATING: Karen Chen put together a stirring performance filled with explosive jumps and sharp landings to edge three-time champion Ashley Wagner and win the U.S. championship in Kansas City, Mo. Chen, 17, won her first national title.

HORSES: The Money Monster ($9.20) won the $100,000 Pasco Stakes, R Angel Katelyn ($4) captured the $100,000 Gasparilla Stakes and No Fault of Mine ($3.40) prevailed in the $50,000 Wayward Lass Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs in Oldsmar.

Don Jensen, Times correspondent; Times wires