Sports in Brief

figure skating

jumps lift Chen to u.S. men's title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nathan Chen followed a record-setting short program with a near-flawless free skate featuring five quadruple jumps to become the youngest men's American champion in more than five decades Sunday at the U.S. championships.

Chen, 17, landed four quads during a clean short program Friday to score a U.S. record 106.39 points. In the free skate, Chen became the first skater in the world to land five clean quads. The result was a free skate score of 212.08 and a 318.47 total. "That was an amazing performance. I'm really happy with what I did," Chen said.

In 1964, Scott Allen was 15 when he won his first U.S. championship.

Vincent Zhou, 16, earned the silver medal with a 263.03 total.

Late Saturday, Karen Chen, 17, held off three-time champ Ashley Wagner to win the women's title. Chen's free skate score of 141.40 gave her a 214.22 total, edging Wagner's free skate of 140.84 and 211.78.

SOCCER

Hull's Mason fractures skull

Hull's Ryan Mason had surgery after fracturing his skull during a clash of heads during an English Premier League match at Chelsea in London. The 25-year-old midfielder was in stable condition and expected to remain in the hospital for a few days, the club said in a statement. Mason was taken to a neurosurgery unit after the collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill. Cahill scored Chelsea's second goal in a 2-0 victory and completed the game.

ET CETERA

ALPINE SKIING: A day after winning the downhill, Lindsey Vonn struggled to a ninth-place finish in the super-G, won by defending World Cup champion Lara Gut in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Gut finished 0.67 seconds ahead of Stephanie Venier. Vonn, in the second race of her comeback from a knee injury and a broken arm, finished 1.65 seconds behind Gut, the fourth woman to win the first three super-G races of the season.

HORSES: California Chrome won Horse of the Year for the second time, best in the older dirt male division, and his Dubai World Cup win was the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top moment at the Eclipse Awards in Hallandale Beach.

Times wires