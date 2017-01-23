Sports in brief

BASEBALL

DOMINICANS MOURN PITCHER

LAS TERRENAS, Dominican Republic — Dozens of children wearing blue T-shirts with "Ventura" emblazoned on the back gathered around a coastal home Monday to pay respects to Royals RHP Yordano Ventura.

He died Sunday in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, where he was known for practicing with his former youth team when he visited, said Silvano Santos, who coached Ventura from ages 7-14. "He was an inspiration to every kid," Santos said.

Inside the house, acquaintances gathered around his coffin and tried to console Ventura's mother. "This is very painful for me because he was such a great baseball player," said his nephew, Yonfer Ventura, 11.

AUTOS

F1's longtime chief pushed out

Bernie Ecclestone's long-standing governance of Formula One ended after Liberty Media officially completed its takeover of the series and named American Chase Carey as chief executive. The takeover came five days after motor sport's governing body approved of F1 being sold to Liberty Media, a U.S. company that invests in entertainment and sports. Ecclestone, 86, remains on board as an honorary chairman and will be an F1 adviser, according to Liberty.

HORSES

California Chrome favored to win finale

California Chrome, a two-time Horse of the Year, was set as the 6-5 top choice to win Saturday's inaugural $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. If he prevails over the 11/8-mile distance in the world's richest race, his last before being retired to stud, he would become the first horse to pass $20 million in career earnings. Arrogate, who beat California Chrome in the Breeders' Cup Classic last fall, is the 7-5 second choice.

ET CETERA

BOXING: Two-time Olympic women's champion Nicola Adams, 34, a flyweight from Britain, has turned professional.

DOPING: The president of the All-Russia Athletic Federation promised to take "very tough measures" against coaches accused of doping athletes and the athletes who work with them. Dmitry Shlyakhtin said he and Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov discussed the issue with a taskforce from the IAAF.

GOLF: Rory McIlroy will miss the Dubai Desert Classic next week to keep recovering from a stress fracture of a rib.

SOCCER: With the NFL's Chargers leaving for Los Angeles, a group of private investors unveiled plans to bring an MLS team to San Diego and build a stadium that can be shared with San Diego State.

