Sports in brief

BASEBALL

REPORT: LOOTERS LEFT VENTURA TO DIE IN CAR

Disturbing but unverified details have emerged about the death of Royals RHP Yordano Ventura in a car crash Sunday in his native Dominican Republic.

A story in the Spanish-language site Pio Deportes said journalist Euri Cabral reported that Ventura "was carrying items such as cash, garments that included his World Series ring and other valuable items, which were stripped" after the crash.

Royals GM Dayton Moore told the Kansas City Star that he's aware of the report but did not comment further. It's known by the Royals that Ventura's mother, Marisol, seeks an investigation.

Yordano Ventura's grandfather talked to Pio Deportes and said details were not clear about what had happened after Ventura's Jeep crashed but asked the authorities to investigate further.

"We have no sign of how it all was. We want a clarification by the National Police. We are not very clear about that, we would like it to be thoroughly investigated," Raul Hernandez said.

AROUND THE MAJORS: The Mariners will retire former DH Edgar Martinez's No. 11 during an Aug. 12 ceremony. … Former Rays 1B James Loney and the Rangers finalized a minor-league contract.

AUTOS

F1 plans U.S. race

Formula One's new owners plan to add a street race in the United States in an attempt to improve a sport which they feel stagnated under Bernie Ecclestone's control. Chase Carey, who ended Ecclestone's four-decade reign as F1's chief executive, said the sport will no longer be run as a "one-man show."

PATRICK SPONSORSHIP: Danica Patrick wore an all-white Tax Act uniform to NASCAR's preseason media event, raising eyebrows about her sponsorship situation. Patrick and Stewart-Haas Racing last year signed a deal with Nature's Bakery as Patrick's primary sponsor, but SHR said conversations with Nature's Bakery are ongoing.

SOCCER

PSG reaches final

Host Paris Saint-Germain thumped a feeble Bordeaux 4-1 to reach the French Cup final. The win keeps PSG on track for a third straight domestic treble.

ITALY: Host Napoli beat Fiorentina 1-0 to advance to the Italian Cup semifinals and extend its unbeaten streak in all competitions to 15 matches.

SPAIN: Alaves is back in the Copa del Rey semifinals after 13 years, advancing 2-0 on aggregate against second-division club Alcorcon after a scoreless home draw.

AFRICAN CUP: Ivory Coast didn't even make it past the group stage in its defense of its title as it crashed out without winning a game.

ET CETERA

GOLF: Rory McIlroy is targeting the Mexico Championship in March as his return to action from a rib stress fracture.

HORSES: Classic Empire, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, is among 418 3-year-old thoroughbreds made eligible during the early nomination period to compete in the Triple Crown races.

SKIING: Henrik Kristoffersen won a World Cup night slalom in Schladming, Austria, to regain his dominance in the discipline. … Taking advantage of a home course, Italian skiers Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino finished first and third in a World Cup giant slalom in San Vigilio Di Marebbe.

