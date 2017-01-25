Sports in brief

Boxing

De La Hoya CHARGED WITH DUI

Oscar De La Hoya was arrested early Wednesday in Pasadena, Calif., and charged with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or greater, according to a police report obtained by USA Today. The 43-year-old former world champion and Golden Boy Promotions chairman, who has battled postretirement addiction issues, was taken into custody after failing a series of field sobriety tests, according to California Highway Patrol. De La Hoya, a 1992 Olympic gold medalist, was pulled over after he was spotted speeding, police said. He has been in rehab at least twice since retiring in 2008.

SOCCER

Another shot for Adu

Freddy Adu will train with Portland of MLS during the preseason, the team said. Adu, 27, the No. 1 overall pick by D.C. United in the 2004 draft, has played for 13 teams in 13 years. His most recent team was the Rowdies, whom he signed with in 2015 but did not re-sign after this past season.

COPA DEL REY: Celta Vigo pulled off a major upset in the tournament, eliminating visiting Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo with a 2-2 draw to reach the semifinals for the second straight season. Celta knocked Real Madrid out after winning 4-3 on aggregate. Also, visiting Atletico Madrid is back in the semi­finals after holding on for a draw against Eibar.

ITALY: In a rematch of last year's final, Italian Cup holder Juventus beat visiting AC Milan 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

ET CETERA

Baseball: The Rockies agreed to a $7 million, one-year contract with Greg Holland. The former Royals closer is attempting to make a comeback from elbow reconstruction surgery.

Gymnastics: Michigan has suspended the medical license of Dr. Larry Nassar after he was accused of sexually abusing athletes during treatments. Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics, was charged in November with sexually assaulting a girl at his home. He also is charged in federal court with possessing child pornography and faces at least five lawsuits alleging abuse.

Olympics: Tatyana Lebedeva, a Russian senator who has been a vocal defender of the country's embattled state sports system, was stripped of two silver medals after testing positive for the steroid turinabol in a re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Olympics.

Basketball: Elena Delle Donne is returning home from China because of a flare-up of Lyme disease. She joined Shanxi in the Chinese league for the playoffs earlier this week.

FIGURE Skating: Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took the lead in the pairs competition at the European Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Evgenia Medvedeva leads the women's short program.

Times wires