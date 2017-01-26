Sports in brief

NBA

COACH on CAVS DRAMA: 'I HATE iT'

Coach Tyronn Lue is tired of the drama surrounding the defending champion Cavaliers. "I hate it," he said Thursday. With six losses in eight games, Cleveland is in a slump it never expected. It's also dealing with a self-inflicted controversy after LeBron James expressed his unhappiness with the construction of the roster and questioned management's commitment to winning. "Just a lot of distractions," Lue said. "We gotta focus on basketball, getting back to winning. We're the third-best team in the NBA right now."

RONDO RIPS: The Bulls' Rajon Rondo criticized Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler on Instagram for ripping their team. Rondo said they needed to be more like his former Celtics teammates, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. "When we lost, they wouldn't blame us," he said. "They took responsibility and got in the gym."

More NBA: The Thunder's Russell Westbrook highlighted the reserves named for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game (see For the Record, below). … Two-time dunk champ Zach LaVine of the Timberwolves will not take part in this year's event. … Westbrook scored 45 to help the host Thunder beat the Mavericks 109-98.

Autos

Hall of Fame to add seven new members

Scott Pruett was one of seven named to the Motor­sports Hall of Fame of America. The others: sprint-car great Steve Kinser; three-time Daytona 200 motorcycle champ Dick Klamfoth; two-time NASCAR champion Terry Labonte; drag racing and land-speed record pioneer Paula Murphy; two-time NASCAR champ Herb Thomas; and commentator Brock Yates.

More Autos: Joao Barbosa won the overall pole for Saturday's Rolex 24 at Daytona. … Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip, 53, said this year's race will be his last in NASCAR.

ET CETERA

Skating: Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won gold in the pairs event at the European Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Soccer: Manchester United reached the English League Cup final despite a 2-1 loss to host Hull. United advanced with a 3-2 win on aggregate.

