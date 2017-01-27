Sports in brief

OBITUARY

EX-N.C. STATE BASKETBALL STANDOUT DIES

KINSTON, N.C. — Charles Shackleford, a North Carolina State basketball star in the 1980s who spent six seasons in the NBA, was found dead in his home Friday. He was 50.

The cause of death wasn't determined and an investigation is under way, spokesman Woody Spencer of the Kinston Police Department said. He did not say what led authorities to the home.

The 6-foot-10 Mr. Shackleford averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds in three seasons at N.C. State. He earned first-team All-ACC honors in 1988 after leading the league in rebounding (9.6).

Mr. Shackleford was accused of point shaving following an ABC News report that alleged that a New Jersey businessman paid him and three teammates to shave points during the 1987-88 season. In 1990 he denied ever shaving points but acknowledged taking money from an agent.

An NCAA investigation led to the resignation of coach Jim Valvano.

Mr. Shackleford, a second-round pick by New Jersey in 1988, was mostly a backup in the NBA.

MORE BASKETBALL: Conference USA suspended Louisiana Tech's Jacobi Boykins, a former Lakewood standout, and UAB's Hakeem Baxter for one game for a fight that led to multiple ejections from Thursday's game.

FIGURE SKATING

Russian teen sets world mark

Russian teenager Evgenia Medvedeva won gold at the European championships with a world record score in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Leading after the short program, the 17-year-old performed an almost perfect free skate. She opened with a combination of a triple flip-triple toe loop to the soundtrack from Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close by Alexandre Desplat and continued with a triple lutz, triple loop and triple flip. Her 150.79 free-skate points surpassed the mark she set last year, and her total of 229.71 beat Yuna Kim's record. Russian Anna Pogorilaya was second with 211.39, and Carolina Kostner of Italy took bronze with 210.52.

ET CETERA

SOCCER: Wes Morgan scored on a header in the 86th minute and visiting Leicester pulled out a 2-2 tie with Derby in the fourth round of the FA Cup. … The English Football Association banned Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger from the touchline for four matches after shoving an official Sunday.

LUGE: American Erin Hamlin won her second world championship, taking the women's sprint crown (30.074 seconds) in Igls, Austria.

Times wires