Sports in brief

HORSES

Arrogate DOMINATES field IN CALIFORNIA CHROME'S FINALE

HALLANDALE BEACH — Arrogate was barely running when he crossed the finish line in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup, and the same could be said for California Chrome.

In Arrogate's case, the day's work was done. In Chrome's case, the career's work was done.

Leaving no doubt on who is the sport's biggest star now, Arrogate and jockey Mike Smith rolled to victory in the inaugural running of the Pegasus on Saturday at Gulfstream Park. "It's great to be here," said winning trainer Bob Baffert. "I never thought I'd be here in a $12 million race."

Arrogate won by 4¾ lengths over Shaman Ghost in the richest race in the sport's history, and the only reason it was that close is because Smith took his foot off the gas long before the wire.

He was dominant. California Chrome was dominated, finishing ninth in the 12-horse field and beaten by 29½ lengths. "Chrome just didn't fire his race," Smith said. "Believe me, that's not the California Chrome I know."

Arrogate won his sixth straight race, the last three being of the Grade 1 variety: Travers, Breeders' Cup Classic and Pegasus. He came in with lifetime earnings of $4,084,600, adding $7 million to that by finishing 1⅛ miles in 1:47.61. If he had won, California Chrome would've been the first thoroughbred to earn more than $20 million. It was the first time the two-time horse of the year was lower than third in his past 13 starts, and he never was worse than sixth in any of his previous 26 starts.

California Chrome, which won the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, starts his stud career in Kentucky in the next few days.

Football

Brady's father: Goodell 'constantly lied'

The father of Patriots QB Tom Brady ripped into NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over his son's Deflategate four-game suspension earlier this season. "What the league did to him and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I'm concerned," Tom Brady Sr. told San Francisco's KRON-TV on Friday. "(Goodell) went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways, and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs. He got suspended because the court said that he could, Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That's what happened. The NFL admitted (it) had no evidence on him."

More football: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was fined $9,115 for his face mask penalty last week against the Falcons. … Former Cal QB Davis Webb directed scoring drives on all three of his possessions to lead the South to a 16-15 Senior Bowl victory over the North in Mobile, Ala. Former Clemson and East Lake High receiver Artavis Scott had one catch for 11 yards.

ET CETERA

ALPINE Skiing: Defending overall World Cup champ Lara Gut of Switzerland won her first downhill of the season while American Lindsey Vonn crashed for the second consecutive day in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. … Hannes Reichelt of Austria led from the start to win a downhill race for his first World Cup victory of the season in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

FIGURE Skating: Spain's Javier Fernandez won his fifth straight European Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France rebounded from a slow start to win their third straight ice dance title.

Baseball: The Twins plan to honor former manager Tom Kelly with a bronze statue outside Target Field. He led the Twins to two World Series titles.

Times wires