Sports in Brief

AUTOS

Gordon joins select club with team's 24 hours win

DAYTONA BEACH — Retired NASCAR star Jeff Gordon joined an exclusive club Sunday after his team won the 24 Hours at Daytona. Gordon, 45, is the fourth driver to win the 24 Hours and the Daytona 500. A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and Jamie McMurray are the only others to accomplish the feat.

"Not bad company," said Gordon, who has three Daytona 500 victories (1997, '99, 2005). "It was the thrill of a lifetime. I'm just so honored … to be part of this experience."

Gordon was the fourth driver for Wayne Taylor Racing's No. 10 Cadillac in the endurance race.

"Can you believe it? I got him for free," team owner Wayne Taylor said. "I made him pay for the paint on the car. Of course, he sold it to his sponsor."

Gordon drove for free to keep a promise he made to Taylor after the 2007 race. He told Taylor he would return after he retires.

Taylor's son Ricky used a gutsy pass with less than seven minutes left to win Sunday.

SOCCER

U.S. ties in Arena's return as coach

The United States had just one shot on target against a young Serbia team, resulting in a 0-0 draw at San Diego. It was Bruce Arena's opening game in his second stint as U.S. coach since Jurgen Klinsmann was fired in November. Arena used mostly U.S.-based players after a three-week training camp. Jozy Altidore became the 17th American men's player to make 100 international appearances, at 27 years, 84 days the second youngest behind Landon Donovan (26 years, 96 days).

ENGLAND: A pair of nonleague teams advanced to the FA Cup's fifth round for the first time since 1887. Sutton United, a club from the southwest of London, beat visiting, second-tier Leeds 1-0. The upset came a day after host Lincoln, also from outside England's four professional leagues, beat second-tier Brighton 3-1.

ET CETERA

BASEBALL: The Royals agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with outfielder Brandon Moss, according to reports.

ALPINE SKIING: Lindsey Vonn finished 12th and defending champion Lara Gut crashed in the World Cup super-G at Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. Ilka Stuhec won the event, finishing 0.31 seconds ahead of Sofia Goggia. It was the first time Vonn left Cortina without a win since 2009. Mikaela Shiffrin missed the podium by 0.03 seconds in the best speed result of her career. For the men, Marcel Hirscher beat Alexis Pinturault in the World Cup giant slalom at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

HORSES: Dublin Girl ($7.60) beat Toni Tools by a length in the $100,000 Maddie May Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct in New York. Dublin Girl's time was 1 minute, 46.46 seconds for the mile and 70 yards.

Times wires