Sports in brief

TRAVEL BAN

USOC TOLD ATHLETES ARE FREE TO TRAVEL TO U.S.

DENVER — The U.S. government has told the U.S. Olympic Committee that the travel ban put in place over the weekend shouldn't impact athletes traveling to the United States for international events.

In a statement Monday, USOC leaders said the government told them it would work to ensure athletes from all countries would have expedited access to the United States for international competitions.

A World Cup archery event is scheduled for Las Vegas on Feb. 10. Iran, one of the seven countries listed on the ban, fielded an archery team at last year's Olympics, though its status for the World Cup is not known.

Meanwhile, the Major League Soccer Players Union released a statement expressing concern and disappointment with President Donald Trump's executive order. Union chief Bob Foose said the organization is concerned not only with its athletes and their families but all people impacted by the order. The statement said the union is still assessing the practical impact of the ban on players.

TENNIS

Rafa taking a break

Rafael Nadal is taking some time off after his Australian Open final loss to Roger Federer. The Spanish tennis federation said Nadal has been dropped from Spain's Davis Cup team because of fatigue after his five-set loss to Federer in Sunday's final. He will be replaced by Feliciano Lopez for next weekend's best-of-five series at Croatia in the first round of the World Group.

SOCCER

S.D. applies for MLS

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber accepted a San Diego investor group's application for a team on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum. "It seems like we have something very special here in San Diego," Garber said.

TECH SUPPORT: The Spanish league expects to use video referees in 2018, president Javier Tebas said after widespread criticism of a mistake that cost Barcelona a goal Sunday in a 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

PLAYER HEALING: Hull said midfielder Ryan Mason was discharged from a London hospital more than a week after cracking his skull in a game.

ET CETERA

BOXING: WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is set to fight unbeaten contender Gerald Washington on Feb. 25 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. Wilder's original opponent, Andrzej Wawrzyk, tested positive for a banned substance.

DOPING: Russia said the International Paralympic Committee rejected a proposal to partially lift a ban on its athletes that was imposed because of the country's doping scandal. The Russian Paralympic Committee said it asked the IPC to let its athletes enter international qualifiers for the Winter Paralympics in return for "concrete guarantees."

WNBA: Chicago traded 2015 MVP Elena Delle Donne to Washington for Stefanie Dolson, Kahleah Copper and the second overall pick in this year's draft.

Times wires