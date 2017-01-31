Sports in brief

CORRUPTION

TOP IAAF OFFICIAL booted

LONDON — IAAF president Sebastian Coe's former right-hand man was expelled from athletics' governing body Tuesday after admitting to concealing cash payments during the scandal-plagued previous administration. But Nick Davies was cleared of corruption and allowed to continue working in athletics and at IAAF events. The senior IAAF official was found to have misled investigators from the World Anti-Doping Agency, French judicial authorities and the IAAF over the 30,000 euros (now $32,000) received ahead of the 2013 world championships.

SOCCER

Chelsea draws but gets help

Simon Mignolet saved a late penalty after being at fault for an early goal, earning host Liverpool a 1-1 draw against Chelsea that slowed the leaders' charge to the Premier League title. Visiting Tottenham's pursuit of Chelsea was frustrated by a 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Sunderland. And Watford dealt a major blow to host Arsenal's title hopes with a 2-1 victory.

ITALY: Lazio won 2-1 at Inter Milan and likely will battle with Roma over two legs to reach the Italian Cup final.

MLS: Chicago's Soldier Field will host this year's All-Star Game on Aug. 2.

WINTER SPORTS

American pads World Cup lead

In absence of her main rival, Mikaela Shiffrin strengthened her position in the race for the overall World Cup title by winning a parallel slalom city event in Stockholm, while Linus Strasser became the surprise winner of the men's competition. Women's defending champion Lara Gut rested a sore right arm and thigh.

ET CETERA

BASEBALL: The Blue Jays agreed to a one-year deal with former Rays LH reliever J.P. Howell. … The Rockies signed OF Domonic Brown, a Pasco High product, to a minor-league contract.

BOBSLEDDING: Russian Dmitry Trunenkov, who won gold at the 2014 Olympics, was banned for four years for doping.

TENNIS: Sixth-seeded Roberta Vinci started the defense of her St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies' Trophy title with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win over Timea Babos.

Times wires