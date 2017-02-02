Sports in brief

Golf

Garcia leads; Woods has bad outing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Sergio Garcia took advantage of better playing conditions in the morning and carded 7-under-par 65 for a one-shot lead Thursday to open the PGA Europe's Dubai Desert Classic.

Playing ahead of Tiger Woods, who could not make any headway and posted 5-over 77, Garcia made six birdies and an eagle before finally dropping a shot on the eighth hole, his 17th. Felipe Aguilar and George Coetzee were tied on 66, and the resurgent Ian Poulter led a group of four with 67.

Woods missed fairways and greens, and he needed 33 putts in his second comeback event. Only seven players were below Woods in the field of 132.

PGA: Matt Kuchar eagled the par-5 13th and added two late birdies and a big par save on the rowdy par-3 16th to take the first-round lead in the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz. Kuchar shot 7-under 64 for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Brendan Steele.

WNBA

Mystics trade for Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne is headed to Washington in one of the biggest trades in WNBA history. The 2015 MVP is joining the Mystics after being traded from Chicago for Stefanie Dolson, Kahleah Copper and the No. 2 pick in this year's draft. Delle Donne averaged 21.5 points and seven rebounds a game last season, helping the Sky reach the playoffs.

ET CETERA

Tennis: Venus Williams lost her first match since the Australian Open to Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-1 in the St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy. … Novak Djokovic will play Daniil Medvedev in the second singles match today for Serbia in the Davis Cup against Russia.

Baseball: The Cardinals and right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez have agreed to a $51 million, five-year contract extension that buys out his arbitration years.

Times wires