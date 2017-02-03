Sports in brief

Olympics

Paris, L.A. bids FACE SECURITY issues

An attack outside the Louvre museum and fallout from the U.S. travel ban have complicated bids by Paris and Los Angeles to host the 2024 Olympics. On Friday, officials from both cities presented their "bid books," the last major filing with the International Olympic Committee before it awards the Games in September.

But both presentations were overshadowed by problems: In Paris, a knife attack on a soldier outside the Louvre raised more questions about the city's ability to host a safe Olympics. The Los Angeles bid is dealing with the U.S. government's recently imposed international travel ban.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazenueve said the attack is an example of "our security forces' ability to react very quickly." He then took a jab at President Donald Trump's policies: "In France, from now and all the way until 2024, we shall actively open our arms to build friendship. We want to build bridges, not walls."

Soccer

U.S. makes Arena a winner

Jordan Morris scored in the 59th minute, and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 in an exhibition in Chattanooga, Tenn., to give Bruce Arena the first win of his second stint as national team coach. The U.S. team's scoreless streak was at 280 minutes when Morris scored.

Autos

Danica's race team files suit

Stewart-Haas Racing filed a $31 million lawsuit against Nature's Bakery, accusing it of refusing to pay millions it owes to sponsor Sprint Cup driver Danica Patrick. The company was set to sponsor at least 20 races this NASCAR season, the second of a three-year deal to be her primary sponsor. The suit said SHR had "significant concern" Nature's Bakery could afford a primary sponsorship. The suit said Nature's Bakery sent a letter to the team Jan. 19 terminating the agreement.

ET CETERA

Tennis: Top seed Simona Halep withdrew from the St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy due to a knee injury, which also troubled her at the Australian Open. … Novak Djokovic struggled before Daniil Medvedev retired with cramps, handing host Serbia a 2-0 lead against Russia in a Davis Cup first-round match.

HorseS: Arrogate's time from his win last week in the Pegasus World Cup was revised to 1 minute, 46.83 seconds, setting a Gulfstream Park record for a race of 1⅛ miles.

Times wires