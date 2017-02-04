Sports in brief

tennis: davis cup

u.s. advances to quarterfinals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jack Sock and Steve Johnson won their doubles match in three sets Saturday, sending the United States to the Davis Cup quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory over Switzerland. Sock and Johnson, bronze medalists in doubles at last year's Olympics, beat Henri Laaksonen and Adrien Bossel 7-6 (6-3), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). Switzerland was without its two best players, Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka. The United States will travel to Australia for the April quarterfinals.

In other first-round matches, host Serbia won the doubles for an insurmountable 3-0 against Russia, a day after Novak Djokovic won his singles match, and host Croatia, last year's runnerup, won the doubles to take a 2-1 lead over Rafael Nadal-less Spain.

soccer

Chelsea rolls along atop Premier League

Chelsea got a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at home to remain nine points clear at the top of the English Premier League. The convincing win more than compensated for Chelsea's 3-0 loss to its London rival in September. Chelsea has 16 wins in 18 games since that loss.

Manager Antonio Conte is well placed to end his first season with Chelsea by lifting the Premier League trophy, with Tottenham the closest challenger and Arsenal 12 points back in third.

"It's important to keep our antenna very high," Conte said, "because in my career as a footballer, I won a lot but I lost a lot."

Arsenal has four of its past nine league games.

Tottenham consolidated second place with a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough on Harry Kane's second-half penalty. Fourth-placed Liverpool lost 2-0 at relegation-threatened Hull.

Spain: Paco Alcacer, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal scored to lead host Barcelona to a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. The win moved the defending champions to within one point of league leader Real Madrid, which has played two fewer matches. … Real Madrid's match at Celta Vigo today was called off after heavy winds damaged Celta's stadium. A makeup date hadn't been set.

Italy: If Napoli can carry its current form into the European Champions League, Real Madrid may be in for a real challenge. Less than two weeks before facing the European champion, Napoli extended its unbeaten streak to 17 matches in all competitions with a 7-1 rout at Bologna in Serie A.

horses

Royal Mo boosts Kentucky Derby hopes

Royal Mo won the $150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes by 31/2 lengths at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., giving owners Jerry and Ann Moss a second contender for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Victor Espinoza, Royal Mo ran 11/16 miles in 1 minute, 43.48 seconds. The 3-year-old colt trained by John Shirreffs earned 10 points toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby's 20-horse field in May.

The Mosses' other 3-year-old, Gormley, won the Sham Stakes by a head last month at Santa Anita. The couple won the 2005 Kentucky Derby with 50-1 Giacomo, tied for the second-longest shot to win the race.

"We haven't had two horses in this position in a long time and it's fun," said Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records. "We don't really see anyone else coming up that scares us."

Royal Mo's sire is Uncle Mo, who was undefeated as a 2-year-old but got knocked out of the 2011 Kentucky Derby because of illness.

Gulfstream Park: Irish War Cry, son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin, led all the way to upset Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Classic Empire in the $350,000 Holy Bull Stakes in Hallandale Beach. Classic Empire was making his 3-year-old debut

ET CETERA

bobsled: American Elana Meyers Taylor won her fourth straight women's World Cup race when she and her pusher, Olympic hurdler Lolo Jones, held on to their first-run lead to beat Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz of Canada by 0.25 at Ingls, Austria. Jamie Greubel Poser and her pusher, Aja Evans ,made it an American 1-3 finish, trailing the winners by 0.39. Humphries remained in the overall World Cup lead with 1,446 points, 27 clear of Greubel Poser and 126 ahead of Meyers Taylor.

rugby: Canada beat the United States 21-17 to win the women's Sydney Sevens title in Australia. Wales ended a 14-match losing streak to Fiji by upsetting the 2016 Olympic champion 28-15 in the men's final.

Times wires