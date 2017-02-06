Sports in brief

baseball

royals land free agent RHP hammel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals and free agent RHP Jason Hammel agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract, according to reports Monday.

The former Ray, 34, went 15-10 with a 3.83 ERA for the Cubs last season. He likely will slot into the rotation behind Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy.

Kansas City needed another starter after RHP Yordano Ventura was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic. Hammel was considered the best pitcher still available on the free agent market.

MORE BASEBALL: OF Wily Mo Pena, who hasn't played in the major leagues since 2011, agreed to a minor-league contract with the Indians. Pena, 35, who has been playing in Japan, will report next month to minor league-camp in Goodyear, Ariz. … Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka worked out in Tampa and pitching coach Larry Rothschild said Tanaka is in good health. He missed his final start last season with a minor flexor mass strain in his right forearm.

TENNIS

Italy ousts Argentina in Davis Cup opener

Italy knocked defending champion Argentina out of the Davis Cup in the first round in Buenos Aires. Fabio Fognini defeated Guido Pella in the deciding singles 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in more than four hours. The match on outdoor clay was postponed from Sunday because of rain and darkness. Italy will face Belgium in the quarterfinals in April.

IT'S A DATE: The Patriots' rally over the Falcons in Super Bowl 51 earned a fan a date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard. With the Falcons holding a big lead, Bouchard tweeted that she "knew Atlanta would win." A fan then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots won, and Bouchard said, "sure." Her final tweet of the night was one of resignation, "Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady." The fan hasn't said if Bouchard scheduled their outing.

et cetera

iaaf: The IAAF is upholding its global ban on Russian athletes and freezing all nationality switches. IAAF president Sebastian Coe said Russian athletics should not expect "full reinstatement" before November, which rules out Russia competing at the world championships in August in London. In December, World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren published the second part of a report into state-sponsored doping, listing hundreds of failed drug tests which were allegedly covered up in Russia. The Russian government and Russian athletics deny any state support for doping. The IAAF suspended Russia from all international competition in November 2015 after the first part of the report alleged mass doping and cover-ups.

soccer: San Jose defender Marvell Wynne is being held out of training and games because of a heart abnormality discovered duringan annual physical. Wynn, 30, an 11-year MLS veteran, is undergoing further evaluations.

wnba: Free agent G Kristi Toliver signed with Washington, according to reports.

