Sports in brief

NBA

harden, rockets roll past magic

HOUSTON — James Harden had 25 points and 13 assists as the Rockets built a big lead early and held off a late rally to get a 128-104 win over the Magic on Tuesday night.

The Rockets had led by as many as 23 before the Magic begin chipping away at the lead. Serge Ibaka's jump shot midway through the fourth quarter to cut Houston's lead to nine points. Harden grabbed a bad pass from Evan Fournier not long after that and passed to Eric Gordon, who made a 3-pointer. Trevor Ariza added a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 112-97 with about four minutes left. Ibaka had 28 points for the Magic and Fournier scored 21.

MORE NBA: Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum and Marco Belinelli each had 17 points as the host Hornets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 111-107 victory over the Nets. Brooklyn lost its 10th straight. … Kings center DeMarcus Cousins will sit out tonight, serving an automatic one-game suspension for his 16th technical of the season. He also was fined $25,000 for his actions in a game Saturday.

baseball

Yankees add power hitter

Chris Carter, who tied for the National League home run lead last season with 41, agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Yankees. He became a free agent when Milwaukee failed to offer a contract. Carter, 30, primarily plays first base. Also, retired Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira signed a multiyear deal to be an ESPN analyst.

MORE BASEBALL: The Indians signed LH reliever Boone Logan, 32, to a one-year contract. He appeared in 126 games over the past two seasons for the Rockies. He has a career 28-23 record with three saves and a 4.45 ERA in 581 relief appearances. … RHP Kevin Gausman and the Orioles avoided an arbitration by agreeing to a $3.45 million, one-year contract.

et cetera

obituaries: Joost van der Westhuizen, one of South Africa's greatest rugby players who is best remembered for his part in a 1995 World Cup victory immortalized in the 2009 movie Invictus, died Monday in Johannesburg. He was 45. … Roger Walkowiak, whose 1956 Tour de France win inspired a French expression still in use, died Tuesday near Vichy. He was 89, the oldest living Tour de France champ. Walkowiak's upset victory led to the French expression "A la Walko'' ("Doing a Walko"), meaning a surprise win by an unheralded rider.

running: Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia broke the women's 2,000-meter world record at the indoor Miting International de Catalunya in Spain. Her time of 5:23.75 bettered the world indoor best set by Gabriela Szabo in 1998 by almost seven seconds.

soccer: Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm, 33, announced that he is retiring at the end of the season, one year before his contract with the club ends.

Times wires