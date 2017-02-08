Sports in brief

baseball

manfred: gambling stance being re-examined

NEW YORK — Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday he is monitoring renewed momentum around the effort to get sports betting legalized in the United States and rethinking baseball's long-held stance against it.

"There is this buzz out there in terms of people feeling that there may be an opportunity here for additional legalized sports betting," Manfred said at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit. "We are re-examining our stance on gambling. It's a conversation that's ongoing with the owners."

When fans bet on games, Manfred said, it "can be a form of fan engagement, it can fuel the popularity of a sport. We all understand that."

"Sports betting happens … whether it's legalized here or not," he said. "So I think the question for sports is really, 'Are we better off in a world where we have a nice, strong, uniform, federal regulation of gambling that … provides sports with the tools to ensure that there is integrity in the competition … Or are we better off closing our eyes to that and letting it go on as illegal gambling?"

Reds: Starting pitcher Homer Bailey had arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching (right) elbow and is expected to be on the disabled list at the start of the season. Bailey was limited to six starts last season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery and had numerous setbacks.

Royals: The team announced a $16 million, two-year contract with right-hander Jason Hammel, a move designed to shore up the starting pitching rotation after the death of Yordano Ventura in a car accident last month.

et cetera

Autos: NASCAR said is creating a traveling medical team for the Cup series to have a consistent medical presence from race to race. The move would put NASCAR in line with other series, including IndyCar and Formula One.

Golf: Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk is tweaking the U.S. points system for 2018 to put more value on winning PGA Tour events than high finishes in the majors. Furyk also said the last of his four captain's picks would be made after the BMW Championship instead of being a last-minute decision after the Tour Championship before the Ryder Cup in Paris in September.

Soccer: Alaves matched the greatest feat in the Spanish club's history by reaching the final of a major competition, defeating Celta Vigo 1-0 in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg. Alaves has a surprise spot in the May 27 final against two-time defending champion Barcelona, which edged Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate Tuesday.

Times wires