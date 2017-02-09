Sports in brief

BASEBALL

REPORT LINKS TRUMP ASSOCIATE TO POSSIBLE MARLINS SALE

Real estate mogul Charles Kushner, father-in-law of Ivanka Trump, is part of a potential purchase group for the Marlins, espn.com reported Thursday. It was not known if he is the primary bidder.

His son Jared Kushner is Ivanka's husband and the senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump.

Major League Baseball said in a statement it hadn't heard "directly or indirectly of any conversation involving Charles Kushner." A spokesperson for Kushner declined to comment, as did Marlins president David Samson.

Forbes magazine and the Associated Press reported that Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria had a preliminary agreement to sell the team for about $1.6 billion to a New York businessman who wasn't named. It was not known whether Kushner is part of that group.

Loria bought the Marlins from John Henry in 2002 for $158 million.

reds: Former Rays OF Desmond Jennings agreed to terms on a minor-league contract. The Rays released Jennings, 30, in August after six seasons with the club.

GOLF

Wind, rain spoil Pebble Beach

Seung-Yul Noh, Joel Dahmen and Rick Lamb shared the Pebble Beach Pro-Am clubhouse lead at 4-under 68 after wind and rain caused play on the PGA Tour event's three courses to be suspended in California. More than 80 players didn't finish the first round. One shot behind was Jordan Spieth, who had two holes to play at Monterey Peninsula.

valspar championship: Former Gaither High and current University of Virginia golfer Jimmy Stanger received a sponsor's exemption to the PGA Tour event at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor on March 9-12. Also getting a sponsor's exemption is Lee McCoy, who grew up in Palm Harbor and attended Georgia.

ET CETERA:

NFL: Cardinals QB Carson Palmer will be back for a 15th season. There had been speculation about Palmer, 37, and WR Larry Fitzgerald, 33, returning for next season. Fitzgerald said last week he was returning. … The Seahawks signed former Vikings K Blair Walsh. Steven Hauschka, who kicked for the Seahawks in 2016, will be a free agent next month. … The Raiders told Las Vegas officials they can finance a proposed $1.9 billion stadium in that area.

Rodney Page, Times staff writer; Times wires