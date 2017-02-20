Sports in brief

weather unavailableweather unavailable
Monday, February 20, 2017 8:18pm

    NBA

    GM HINTS HE TOOK LESS FOR COUSINS

    Kings GM Vlade Divac headed into All-Star weekend convinced it was time to part ways with ultra-talented C DeMarcus Cousins.

    Befitting a franchise that appears headed to an 11th straight nonplayoff season, the Kings even seemed to botch that. Sacramento dealt Cousins and F Omri Casspi to the Pelicans for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round picks this summer.

    When asked Monday why he didn't wait for a better offer closer to Thursday's trade deadline, Divac gave a curious response.

    "Most likely we would get less because I had a better deal two days ago," Divac said. "I don't want to go into details. I don't want to discuss the process."

    Cousins, who will team with fellow Kentucky alum and All-Star Anthony Davis, is averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds this season and can become a free agent in 2018.

    The Kings have not won more than 33 games since drafting Cousins fifth overall in 2010 and grew tired of his antics that included run-ins with coaches, media members and officials.

    "I really love DeMarcus," Divac said. "I think he's a great kid. It just wasn't a fit right now with what we're trying to do. I wish him all the best. I hope this will have a positive effect on his career."

    ET CETERA

    COLLEGES: Kevin Dresser, who built Virginia Tech into an ACC wrestling power, was hired as Iowa State's wrestling coach.

    GOLF: The British Open will be staged at Royal St. George's in 2020.

    SOCCER: Visiting Arsenal took 26 minutes to break through fifth-tier Sutton United's resistance, and the 12-time FA Cup winners were made to toil for a 2-0 victory over the non-league side to reach the quarterfinals. … Neymar lost an appeal in a Madrid court and will stand trial on corruption charges related to his transfer from Brazilian club team Santos to Barcelona.

    Sports in brief 02/20/17 [Last modified: Monday, February 20, 2017 8:18pm]
