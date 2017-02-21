Sports in brief

PRO BASKETBALL

MAGIC NOW IN CHARGE AFTER L.A. OVERHAUL

Magic Johnson is leading the Lakers again after a major front office shakeup.

Owner Jeanie Buss fired GM Mitch Kupchak on Tuesday and put Johnson in charge of basketball operations. Buss also removed her brother, Jim, from his job as executive vice president of basketball operations for the Lakers, mired in the worst four-year stretch in their history.

Jim Buss retains his ownership stake, but Jeanie Buss has final say under the structure set up by their late father, Jerry Buss.

Johnson, the new president of basketball operations, reports directly to Jeanie Buss. Prominent agent Rob Pelinka is in line to become GM, the Associated Press reported.

Later Tuesday, the Lakers swung their first deal of the Johnson Era, agreeing to send G Lou Williams to the Rockets for swingman Corey Brewer, a former Gator, and a future draft pick.

WNBA: Phoenix traded five-time All-Star PF Candice Dupree to Indiana. Indiana got the No. 17 pick in the draft and Phoenix got Camille Little and Jillian Alleyne from Connecticut, which received Lynetta Kizer and the eighth pick in the draft.

ET CETERA

SOCCER: Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro tore Bayer Leverkusen's defense apart to put the Champions League quarterfinals within reach for Atletico Madrid with a 4-2 away victory. Host Manchester City scored three goals in 11 minutes to rally to a 5-3 win over Monaco.

TENNIS: Thomaz Bellucci upset top-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Rio Open, thrilling the home crowd in Rio de Janeiro.

