Sports in Briefs

NBA

Thomas' night: 52 points with zero assists

Point guard Isaiah Thomas scored 29 of his career-high 52 in the fourth, setting a club record for points in a quarter and leading the host Celtics to a 117-114 win Friday over the Heat. Thomas hit six 3s and converted a three-point play in the fourth quarter, breaking the franchise record of 24 points in a quarter set by Larry Bird in 1983 and Todd Day in 1995. Thomas' performance was also the 16th time in league history that a player scoring 50 or more points had no assists.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: James Harden had a triple double with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and the Rockets rolled to a 140-116 win over the visiting Clippers. Guard Austin Rivers and father/coach Doc Rivers were both ejected in the second quarter. … Paul George scored 32, including 11 points in the final 4½ minutes, to power the host Pacers past the Bulls, 111-101. … Andrew Wiggins scored 31 and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 rebounds to pace the host Timberwolves over the Bucks 116-99.

CURRY AUCTION: Warriors star Stephen Curry raised $43,157 for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire by auctioning off two pairs of sneakers. Initials of the 36 killed in the Dec. 2 fire were on both pairs of sneakers.

TENNIS

Murray knighted

Andy Murray received a knighthood in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honors list, recognition from the monarch for winning his second Wimbledon and Olympic titles on his way to topping the world rankings. The 29-year-old Murray, who is Scottish, was previously named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2012 after becoming Olympic champion for the first time.

SOCCER

Bradley rips owners

Former U.S. national team coach Bob Bradley says Swansea's American co-owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan "lost their nerve" and "didn't have the strength" to stick with him. Bradley, 58, was fired after 11 matches managing the English Premier League team at the bottom of the standings. Bradley, the U.S. coach from 2006-11, was the first American to manage an EPL team. In league play, Ross Barkley scored late to earn Everton a 2-2 road draw with Hull.

ET CETERA

MMA: Ronda Rousey will make a guaranteed $3 million for her UFC bantamweight title fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 late Friday, the Nevada Athletic Commission says. Rousey's guarantee matches Conor McGregor's as the biggest in UFC history.

hockey: Switzerland got a 5-4 shootout victory over Denmark in the World Juniors at Montreal, and both teams advanced to the quarterfinals. In Group B, Slovakia beat Latvia 4-2 in Toronto to wrap up a quarterfinal spot.

