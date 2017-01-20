Spring break practice trips banned

NASHVILLE — Coaches wanting to follow Jim Harbaugh's lead and take a team off campus just for practice to build their brand name and boost recruiting likely have missed that opportunity.

The Power Five conferences voted Friday to stop coaches from taking teams off campus during any vacation period outside a sport's season for practice, a rule proposed after Harbaugh took Michigan to Bradenton last year.

The rule passed by a 58-22 margin at the Power Five conferences' third autonomy session at the NCAA convention and will take effect Aug. 1. The Big Ten voted 11-3 for the change.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel opposed the proposal before the vote and said he wasn't surprised by the result. He also noted that the 15 student-athlete representatives from the Power 5 schools voted 11-4 against the rule change.

"The voice of the students I think spoke clearly that they would enjoy the opportunity to experience and be able to train off campus during their breaks," Manuel said.

Manuel said Michigan had been waiting for this vote before deciding whether to hold an off-campus practice during spring break for a second straight year.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also spoke for the rule change and noted the Pac-12 sponsored the proposal. The SEC voted 13-1 for the rule.

Sankey said he was influenced by this group's meeting last year where student-athletes asked officials to stop grabbing more time from them. He said allowing breaks to be used for practice seemed to be the wrong direction.

"It's as fundamental as that," Sankey said. "It wasn't about one institution. It wasn't about some regional protection effort. It was very simply if we're going to sit here and talk about trying to be attentive to the time expectations and managing those appropriately for student-athletes. We have to look at that type of out of season, off campus, take a trip practice."

TENNESSEE: Larry Scott was promoted to offensive coordinator and Mike Canales was hired as quarterbacks coach, bringing the former USF colleagues back together. Scott was a Bulls offensive tackle from 1997-99, when Canales was USF's offensive coordinator. They worked together on the USF coaching staff from 2007-09. "I think we were pretty good when we were together (before), so I'm expecting good things again," Canales said.

TEEN CHARGED IN DEATH: Richard Allan Newsome, 17, who is suspected of shooting and killing 18-year-old Missouri State player Richard J. Nelson during a fight in Las Vegas last weekend, was charged as an adult with murder.

Basketball

INDIANA: Sophomore forward OG Anunoby will have surgery on his right knee and will miss the rest of the season, coach Tom Crean said.

NORTH CAROLINA: Freshman forward Tony Bradley could return for the ninth-ranked Tar Heels today against Boston College after missing two games with a concussion.

BRAWL AFTERMATH: Fifteen players were suspended for their roles in a fight that broke out during Saturday's game between Division II programs Lane College and LeMoyne-Owen.