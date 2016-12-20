Late 3 lifts Spurs over Rockets

IN YOUR FACE: Knicks center Joakim Noah reaches over to try to impede a shot by Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III in the first quarter.

HOUSTON — Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds left to lift the Spurs over the Rockets 102-100 on Tuesday night.

Eric Gordon missed a 3-point attempt after that before Manu Ginobili missed two free throws to give Houston one last chance, but James Harden's 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

San Antonio won its fifth straight and improved to 15-1 on the road. It snapped Houston's NBA-long 10-game winning streak.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 21 points.

Harden finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets, who made 6 of 38 3-pointers after making at least 15 in an NBA-record five straight games.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: LeBron James hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in overtime, and the visiting Cavaliers held on for a 114-108 victory over the Bucks to avenge a late November loss. … Carmelo Anthony matched a season high with 35 points for the host Knicks, who erased a 15-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Pacers 118-111. … Kyle Lowry had 23 points, Norman Powell scored a season-high 21 and the host Raptors defeated the Nets 116-104. … Kemba Walker had 28 points and 10 assists, Marco Belinelli scored 11 in the fourth quarter and the host Hornets rallied from 19 down to beat the Lakers 117-113.

SAGER MEMORIAL: Longtime TNT broadcaster Craig Sager was remembered for his love of family, sports and colorful attire at a memorial service in Atlanta that produced laughs and tears. Among those attending were Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Turner Sports TV colleagues Ernie Johnson and Reggie Miller.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: A week after DeMarcus Cousins confronted Sacramento Bee sports columnist Andy Furillo in the team's locker room at Golden 1 Center, the Kings disciplined the All-Star center with a "substantial fine," reported to be $50,000. … Clippers forward Blake Griffin had arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right knee. … Wizards center Ian Mahinmi will have treatment on his knees and is expected to miss six weeks.