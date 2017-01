Steelers win, Browns 'win'

PITTSBURGH — The worst season in club history won't cost Browns coach Hue Jackson his job as the team clinched the No. 1 draft pick with its loss. Owner Jimmy Haslam is counting on Jackson and GM Sashi Brown being the right people to turn things around from a 1-15 season. "Could not be more pleased with the job Hue and the staff are doing," Haslam said. "You wouldn't think this was a 1-14 team with the way (it) was out there battling."



