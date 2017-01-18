Steelers' Brown apologizes, but will he repeat?

PITTSBURGH — Antonio Brown insists he didn't mean to disrespect his coach or create a distraction when the All-Pro receiver live-streamed the raucous aftermath of the Steelers' playoff win over the Chiefs last week.

The ever social media savvy Brown also didn't rule out doing it again.

Even as Brown apologized for his decision to let his more than 650,000 Facebook fans in on a usually private moment — one that caught coach Mike Tomlin using a profanity to describe the Patriots — he played coy Wednesday when asked if he's going to leave his camera off the next time the postgame locker room door is closed.

"I guess you've got to wait and see," he said.

In a way it was "AB being AB," a phrase often repeated by Brown's teammates whenever the talented if occasionally overly exuberant star's antics cross the line from harmless fun into something they find themselves having to explain.

The past three days fell into the latter, with Pittsburgh's preparations for its AFC Championship Game with New England taking a back seat to Brown's 17-minute post that forced Tomlin to opening chastise one of the league's best players for something Brown considered innocuous.

Too intimate it turns out. The live-stream violated the league's social media policy — a policy Brown said he wasn't aware of — and opened him to discipline from his coach, who called Brown's decision to hit the "live" button on his Facebook app "foolish" and "selfish."

Not exactly how the Steelers expected their run up to the most important game of the season to go.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger admitted he was disappointed in Brown, who will be punished internally and could face further discipline from the league, but called it "water under the bridge."

Brown said he at no point "intended to put our organization on blast" and appeared chastened by Tomlin's admonishment that Brown's occasional forays into the "look at me" territory are symptomatic of players who find themselves moved from team to team when their act wears thin. While Brown's roster spot is hardly in danger, hearing the usually buttoned-down Tomlin's forceful rebuke gave him pause, at least to a point. "Those words that he spoke, I didn't take lightly," said Brown, who called Tomlin a father figure. "That's a big statement coming from my head coach. I've got to relish in those words."

