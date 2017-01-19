Surgery sidelines UF's Del Rio for spring

Florida’s Luke Del Rio throws a pass against North Texas on Sept. 17, the game in which the redshirt sophomore injured his nonthrowing shoulder.

Whatever chance Luke Del Rio had of starting in Florida's season opener took a serious hit Thursday, when the Gators announced that the quarterback had surgery to repair his left, nonthrowing shoulder.

The successful procedure, performed Wednesday, will sideline him for all of spring practice.

Del Rio battled injuries during his redshirt sophomore season last year. The former walk-on transfer from Oregon State and Alabama hurt his knee Sept. 17 against North Texas, then missed the final five games after injuring his shoulder Nov. 5 in a loss at Arkansas. Even when healthy, he struggled, finishing the season 114-of-201 for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions, though he was 5-1 as a starter.

With UF's other 2016 starter, Austin Appleby, out of eligibility, Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask will battle for reps during spring camp. Whichever redshirt freshmen emerges as the leader will enter the offseason as the favorite to start in the Sept. 2 opener against Michigan in Arlington, Texas, and become Florida's 11th different starting quarterback since Tim Tebow left for the 2010 NFL draft.

LSU: Sophomore nose guard Travonte Valentine has been dismissed for violating team rules, coach Ed Orgeron said. Valentine had 10 tackles in the first five games last season, sitting out the final seven. He arrived in 2014 as a highly touted recruit but then-coach Les Miles kicked him off the team in the summer of 2015. He transferred to Arizona Western, playing six games before being expelled after a fight and arrest. He transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College last January, qualified over the summer and returned to LSU.

Women's basketball

No. 7 FSU 77, Syracuse 58: Shakayla Thomas scored 10 of her 17 during the decisive first quarter to pace the host Seminoles (18-2, 6-1 ACC).

No. 3 Maryland 83, Michigan 70: Brionna Jones had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the host Terrapins (18-1, 6-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the fourth for their sixth straight victory.

No. 4 Miss. St. 67, Alabama 54: Chinwe Okorie had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the visiting Bulldogs (20-0, 6-0 SEC).

No. 5 S. Carolina 65, Ole Miss 46: Alaina Coates had 15 points and 15 rebounds for her 54th double double, and forward A'ja Wilson returned to pace the host Gamecocks (16-1, 6-0 SEC). Wilson missed the previous two games after hurting her right ankle at Florida on Jan. 8. The team's top scorer played 15 minutes, finishing with six points and four rebounds.

No. 6 NOTRE Dame 80, BC 69: Marina Mabrey scored 21, Brianna Turner had 19 and the visiting Irish (17-3, 5-1 ACC) bounced back from a loss earlier this week.

Information from Times wires was used in this report.