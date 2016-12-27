Penguins continue strong month

NEWARK, N.J. — Sidney Crosby scored a goal for the fourth straight game and added two assists in leading the Penguins to a 5-2 victory over the Devils on Tuesday night, their 10th win in December.

Evgeni Malkin added a goal and an assist in becoming the fourth Penguin to collect 800 points, and defenseman Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 5.4 seconds left in the second period.

Marc-Andre Fleury had 21 saves as the Penguins beat the Devils for the second time in five nights, and the third time in three games this season. Carl Hagelin and Bryann Rust added insurance goals in the third period for Pittsburgh, 10-1-2 this month.

PA Parenteau and Adam Henrique scored for the Devils, who are 1-8-1 in their last 10. Cory Schneider had 22 saves.

The Penguins rallied from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 and killed off six of seven power plays to beat the Devils for only the third time (3-7) at the Prudential Center since 2012-13.

Crosby set up Malkin on a power play for his 15th goal, and 800th point of his career at 6:43 of the first period.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Nick Foligno scored a power-play goal midway through the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky had 37 saves and the NHL-leading Blue Jackets beat the visiting Bruins 4-3 to extend their winning streak to 13 games. Scott Hartnell, Seth Jones and Matt Calvert scored to put Columbus up 3-0 in the first period, but the Blue Jackets were outplayed from there. Columbus stayed in the game thanks to Bobrovsky, who got his first career victory against Boston. … Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee scored 43 seconds apart early in the third to lift the host Islanders over the Capitals 4-3. … Defenseman Nick Holden scored the go-ahead goal less than seven minutes into the third period and the host Rangers rallied past the Senators 4-3. Holden wedged the puck past goaltender Mike Condon four seconds after a Rangers power play expired.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: Sabres top-line center Ryan O'Reilly is out indefinitely after having his appendix removed last weekend.

WORLD JUNIORS: Kasper Krog made 34 saves and Denmark upset defending champion Finland 3-2 in preliminary-round play in Montreal at the world junior hockey championship.