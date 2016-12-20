All-Tampa Bay boys swimming and diving teams

Pinellas County Swimmer of the Year: Robert Finke, Jr., Countryside

Finke had already accomplished a lot at the high school level. He is the state's top-ranked swimmer in the class of 2018 by College Swimming. So it would have been understandable if Finke skipped the postseason to swim in the Fina Swimming World Cup in Japan last month. Finke opted to stay and compete for individual state titles, something that had eluded him his first two seasons at Countryside. He was dominant all season. At the Pinellas County Athletic Conference meet, Finke shattered the record in the 500-yard freestyle, winning in four minutes, 21.93 seconds, nearly seven seconds faster than the previous record. Finke became a champion in both of his individual events at the Class 4A state meet. He won the 500 free in 4:22.92, nearly eight seconds faster than the rest of the field. He also won the 200 IM in 1:49.34. He was the only boys swimmer from Pinellas County to win individual state titles this season.

Hillsborough County Swimmer of the Year: Robert Cecil, Sr., Berkeley Prep

Cecil was nearly perfect at the Class A state meet, winning two state titles in the 100 free (45.07 seconds) and the 50 free (20.73) and helping the Bucs' 400 free relay to a runnerup spot in 3:07.83 and a third-place finish in the 200 free relay (1:25.96). In the 100 free and the 50 free, Cecil won by the narrowest of margins (.02 seconds in the 50 free), which proved to be crucial in the team race where Berkeley placed second with 209 points, just seven ahead of third-place finisher Pine Crest. In the 100 free, Cecil said he had to fight through a tough spot when his "legs locked up." "I felt guys were catching up to me so I just kept pushing as hard as I could," Cecil said. "Fortunately I had enough."

North Suncoast Swimmer of the Year: Manden Smith, Sr., Gulf

For years, Smith trained with his idol, former Ridgewood standout Emir Muratovic, who is now at Florida State. Those sessions in the pool helped Smith become faster in the sprints, so much that he ended up passing his mentor, at least when it comes to state titles. Last season, Smith came out of nowhere to win the 50-yard freestyle. He had never qualified among the top 16 at a state meet before. Smith proved this season that his state title was no fluke. He defended his title in the 50 free, winning in a personal-record 20.69 seconds at the Class 2A state meet. That is not all. Smith added another gold in the 100 free, taking first in a personal record of 45.75 seconds. His three overall titles are two more than Muratovic won during his high school career with the Rams. Smith also was the only boys swimmer from the North Suncoast to win multiple individual state titles this season.

Coach of the Year: Kevin Rosepapa, Berkeley Prep

For the first time in his 20 years of coaching the Bucs, Rosepapa got to hoist a state runnerup team trophy, which in Class A is about as close to a victory as you can get because of monstrous Jacksonville Bolles, which this year won its 29th consecutive boys state title.

First team

50 free: Matt Monaghan, Sr., Countryside: Third at Class 4A state meet in 21.30

100 fly: Noah Manera, Sr., Bloomingdale: Eight at 4A state meet in 51.57

100 free: Nathan Stovern, Sr., Berkeley Prep: Fourth at A state meet in 46.01

100 back: Joey Licht, Jr., Countryside: Fourth at 4A state meet in 50.84

100 breast: Paxton Rhoads, Sr., Plant: Class 4A state champion in 56.12

200 free: Nathan Stovern, Sr., Berkeley Prep: Fourth at Class A state meet in 1:39.85

200 IM: Van Cates, Sr., Tampa Prep: Third at Class A state meet in 1:50.50

500 free: Brendan Driscoll, So., Jesuit: Third at Class 2A state meet in 4:32.05

200 free relay: Berkeley Prep (Robert Cecil, Nathan Stovern, Peter Tanner Jr., Ron Prati) Third at Class A state meet in 1:25.96

200 medley relay: Countryside (Robert Finke, Kon Lueth, Joey Licht, Matt Monaghan): Second at Class 4A state meet in 1:35.02.

400 free relay: Berkeley Prep (Nathan Stovern, Peter Tanner Jr., Matthew Dieffenthaller, Robert Cecil) Second at Class A state meet in 3:07.83.

Diving: Jesse Potts, Sr., Berkeley Prep: Second at Class A state meet with 463.45 points

Second team

50 free: Mark Kantzler, Jr., Clearwater Central Catholic

100 fly: Skyler Hamilton, Sr., Seminole

100 free: Ethan Long, Jr., Lakewood

100 back: Van Cates, Sr., Tampa Prep

100 breast: Jabari Ramsey, Jr., Land O'Lakes

200 free: Ethan Long, Jr., Lakewood

200 IM: Ricardo Martinez, Jr., Osceola

500 free: Christian Hofrichter, Sr., Durant

200 free relay: Jesuit (Chris Jennings, Stephen Dawes, Will Sands, Sam Sands)

200 medley relay: Plant (Jake Connery, Paxton Rhoads, Maksim Podolitsiy, Jack Shapiro)

400 free relay: Countryside (Robert Finke, Joey Licht, Kon Lueth, Matt Monaghan)

Diving: Nick Carlin, So., Tampa Prep

Third team

50 free: Sam Sands, Sr., Jesuit

100 fly: Tyler Duic, Sr., Tampa Prep

100 free: Colton Gray, Jr., Northeast

100 back: Ricardo Martinez, Jr., Osceola

100 breast: Chris Jennings, Jr., Jesuit

200 free: Adam Tapia, Sr., Tarpon Springs

200 IM: Joey Licht., Jr., Countryside

500 free: Adam Tapia, Sr., Tarpon Springs

200 free relay: Plant (Paton Rhoads, Maksim Podolitsiy, Jack Shapiro, Jake Connery)

200 medley relay: Tampa Prep (Van Cates, John Carlin, Tyler Duic, Fernando Sedano-Roman)

400 free relay: Tampa Prep (Van Cates, Fernando Sedano-Roman, Tyler Duic, Jay Hutchinson)

Diving: Marshall Seguin, Sr., Durant

Honorable mention

Berkeley Prep: Chris Dieffenthaller (100 breast, 200 IM), Matthew Dieffenthaller (200 IM, 100 back), Ryaan Hatoum (100 breast), 200 medley relay; Bloomingdale: 200 medley relay; Clearwater Central Catholic: 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay; Countryside: Kon Lueth (100 back), Matt Monaghan (100 breast); Dunedin: Jacob Thompson (diving); Durant: Christian Hofrichter (200 free), Nikola Milosavljevic (200 IM, 100 back), 400 free relay; East Lake: Nicholas Dodge (50 free), 200 free relay, 200 medley relay; Hillsborough: Fitzhugh Rawls (50 free, 100 back); Jesuit: Tyler Carreja (100 fly, 100 back), Stephen Dawes (50 free), Brendan Driscoll (200 free), John Jansen (200 IM), Chris Jennings (50 free), Anthony Kirchner (200 IM), Diego Perez (diving), Sam Sands (100 free), Will Sands (50 free), 200 medley relay, 400 free relay; Lakewood: 200 free relay, 200 medley relay; Land O'Lakes: Patrick Frain (100 free), Jabari Ramsey (100 fly), 200 medley relay; Newsome: Blake McGovern (100 back), Garrett McGovern (500 free); Northeast: Colton Gray (100 back); Osceola: Will Smith (500 free), 200 medley relay, 400 free relay; Palm Harbor University: Michael Bemis (50 free, 100 free), Lukas Cote (100 back), Ethan Kugler (50 free, 100 free), 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay; Plant: Jake Connery (100 free), Mack McKelvin (diving), 400 free relay; Robinson: Maxwell Smith (100 back); Shorecrest: Dominic Hoefer (diving), 400 free relay; Strawberry Crest: Robert Haywood (100 breast), Zane Richardson (200 free), 200 medley relay, 400 free relay; Tampa Bay Tech: Ryan McGregor (50 free, 100 free); Tampa Prep: Fernando Sedano-Roman (50 free, 500 free), Tyler Duic (100 back), 200 free relay; Tarpon Springs: Hunter Osborne (diving).