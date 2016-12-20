All-Tampa Bay girls swimming and diving teams

Hillsborough County Swimmer of the Year: Morgan Tankersley, Jr., Plant

On the first Saturday in November at the Class 4A state meet, Tankersley pulled off one of the greatest performances in the history of Florida high school swimming. Tankersley not only won state titles in the 200 free (one minute, 44.31 seconds) and the 500 free (4:37.60), but she set state records in those events. She wasn't done there. She also broke a state record in the 100 free (48.69) in the morning prelims. She set that record by swimming the lead leg of Plant's 400-free relay, which under state rules qualifies for a state record at the 100-yard distance. Between all that, Tankersley helped Plant's 400 free relay to a state title in 3:23.80 and a runnerup finish in the 200 medley relay.

North Suncoast Swimmer of the Year: Abbey Duncan, Sr., Wesley Chapel

The senior's high school swimming career came full circle this season. Duncan arrived at Wesley Chapel as a freshman and won a state title in the 200-yard freestyle. She transferred to Academy at the Lakes as a sophomore and won another state title, this time in the 100 back. Last year, she moved to Ohio. Duncan came back to the area this year. She did not add to her state title collection, finishing second in both the 100 butterfly (55.31 seconds) and the 100 back (56.98) at the Class 2A state meet. But she was the highest place-winner among girls swimmers in the North Suncoast this season. She still is undecided on a college.

Pinellas County Swimmer of the Year: Mackenzie Stumpf, Sr., Tarpon Springs

In the past two seasons, Stumpf has made steady progress in her two main events, the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke. She finished third in both as a sophomore and was the state runnerup in each last season. This year, she put it all together. It started at the Pinellas County Athletic Conference meet, where she won both events and set the meet record in the 100 breast (1:03.39), beating the previous record set by Olympic gold medalist Melanie Margalis by more than a second. At the Class 2A state meet, Stumpf was dominant in her two individual events, winning the 200 IM (2:03.14) and the 100 breast (1:02.60). Her times set personal records in both. In the fall, Stumpf will head to Dartmouth, where she will swim.

Coach of the Year: Bill Shaffer, Academy of the Holy Names

By stacking his best swimmers in all three of the relay races at the Class 2A state meet, Shaffer helped guide the Jaguars to a runnerup team finish, the first for AHN since 1976. In the end, it was a classic team effort, indicated by the fact that AHN scored all of its points without a single individual scoring in the top eight.

First team

50 free: Katie Vasiloff, Jr., Durant: Third at Class 4A state meet in 23.38

100 fly: Katie Vasiloff, Jr., Durant: Third at Class 4A state meet in 54.48

100 free: Helena Heuberger, Jr., Clearwater: Third at Class 3A state meet in 52.11

100 back: Helena Heuberger, Jr., Clearwater: Class 3A state champion in 55.68

100 breast: Laurynn Harvard, Sr., Countryside: Second at Class 4A state meet in 1:02.79

200 free: Randi Kiser, Sr., Countryside: Sixth at Class 4A state meet in 1:52.74

200 IM: Christin Rockway, Jr., Tampa Catholic: Third at Class A state meet in 2:00.24

500 free: Peyton Palsha, Sr., St. Petersburg: Second at Class 4A state meet in 4:48.53

200 free relay: Plant (Caroline Rossi, Sidney Whitfield, Isabella Gray, Jilian Schulte): Fourth at Class 4A in 1:38.03

200 medley relay: Plant (Gabby Donahue, Caroline Rossi, Catarina Sterlacci, Morgan Tankersley): Second at Class 4A state meet in 1:43.66

400 free relay: Plant (Catarina Sterlacci, Sidney Whitfield, Gabby Donahue, Morgan Tankersley): Class 4A state champion in 3:23.80.

Diving: Nicole Stambo, So., Berkeley Prep: Class A state champion with 507.95 points

Second team

50 free: Chloe Grimme, Fr., Sunlake

100 fly: Celisma Guzman, Jr., Strawberry Crest

100 free: Chloe Grimme, Fr., Sunlake

100 back: Celisma Guzman, Jr., Strawberry Crest

100 breast: Caroline Rossi, So., Plant

200 free: Sidney Whitfield, Jr., Plant

200 IM: Peyton Palsha, Sr., St. Petersburg

500 free: Christin Rockway, Jr., Tampa Catholic

200 free relay: Academy of the Holy Names (Gabby Delp, Bella Kirkpatrick, Katie Taulbee, Lara Lontoc)

200 medley relay: Tampa Prep (Isabella Weinstein, Pristine Siswanto, Ava Carter, Coco Hull)

400 free relay: Countryside (Randi Kiser, Laurynn Harvard, Abby Licht, Summer Osborne)

Diving: Katelyn Kirves, So., River Ridge

Third team

50 free: Catarina Sterlacci, Jr., Plant

100 fly: Grace Molinaro, So., Clearwater

100 free: Lindsey Leadbetter, Jr., Northside Christian

100 back: Morgan Shinault, Fr., Durant

100 breast: Abbi Leisure, Fr., Freedom

200 free: Noa Herron, Jr., Seminole

200 IM: Morgan Shinault, Fr., Durant

500 free: Noa Herron, Jr., Seminole

200 free relay: Berkeley Prep (Maureen Tanner, Sabrina Vergara, Kerry Horan, Emma Edmund)

200 medley relay: Palm Harbor U. (Britney Caprio, Tara Cabiling, Olivia Hom, Hannah Hansen)

400 free relay: Tampa Prep (Coco Hull, Ava Carter, Isabella Weinstein, Pristine Siswanto)

Diving: Sophie Elwyn, So., Shorecrest

Honorable mention

Academy of the Holy Names: Gabby Delp (100 free, 200 IM), Megan Devaney (diving), Bella Kirkpatrick (100 fly), Lara Lontoc (50 free), Cassidy Neely (200 free), Kara Petitt (diving), Lauren Sellers (200 free, 500 free), Sierra Wills (100 breast), 200 medley relay, 400 free relay; Berkeley Prep: Megan Maguire (100 breast), 200 medley relay, 400 free relay; Bloomingdale: Isabel Bularca (50 free); Countryside: Laurynn Harvard (100 free), Randi Kiser (500 free), Summer Osborne (100 free, 100 back), 200 medley relay; Durant: 200 medley relay; East Lake: Annaklara Doel (200 IM, 500 free), 200 medley relay, 200 free relay; Hillsborough: Victoria Ellwood (200 IM, 100 breast), 200 free relay; Jefferson: Isabel Minnis (200 free); King: Samantha Lee (200 IM, 100 back); Land O'Lakes: Romina McCloskey (50 free, 100 free), 200 free relay, 400 free relay; Mitchell: Julia Walkup (100 free, 200 free); Northeast: Ali Boyd (diving), Amanda Burrows (200 IM), Evelyn Jerger (diving); Northside Christian: Lindsey Leadbetter (100 back), Savannah Barber (500 free); Osceola: Taylor Williams (100 fly, 100 back), 200 free relay, 400 free relay; Palm Harbor University: Tara Cabiling (100 breast), Britney Caprio (100 back), Ana Dunn (100 breast), Alexis Flores-Hernandez (200 free, 500 free), Christina Neri (500 free), 200 free relay, 400 free relay; Pasco: Bryce McMenamin (50 free, 100 free); Plant: Gabby Donahue (100 back), Sidney Whitfield (500 free), Catarina Sterlacci (100 fly), Abby Turner (diving); River Ridge: Natalie Vasilakos (200 free); Seminole: Jordan Gorham (200 free, 500 free), 200 medley relay, 400 free relay; Shorecrest: Courtney Coleman (100 breast), 200 medley relay, 400 free relay; Sickles: Emily Johnson (diving); Sunlake: Kara Wilkins (100 fly, 100 back), Elise Ballash (100 breast), 200 medley relay, 400 free relay; St. Petersburg: Kelly Harris (100 breast), 200 medley relay, 200 free relay; Tampa Prep: Ava Carter (100 fly, 100 free); Wesley Chapel: Brooke Duncan (50 free, 100 free)