Flash back, forward: a Nadal-Federer final

Rafael Nadal exults to the crowd after a five-set win over Grigor Dimitrov puts him in a major final for the first time since 2014.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal took five sets and almost five hours to fend off "Baby Fed" and revive a classic Grand Slam final against the one-and-only Roger Federer.

Nadal's 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 win Friday over Grigor Dimitrov in a grueling 4-hour, 56-minute semifinal set up a championship weekend at the Australian Open like no other, with every singles finalist in their 30s.

The all-Williams women's final today featured Serena against Venus, the first decider between the sisters at a major since 2009. The Roger-Rafa final Sunday is their first meeting in an Australian Open title match since Nadal won in 2009. The unexpected pairings generated hype that transcends the sport.

"I feel that this rivalry is talked about outside the tennis world, and that is good for our sport," Nadal said of his ninth Grand Slam final against the 17-time major champion.

Federer, 35, clinched his final spot Thursday. Nadal, 30, completed the 30-plus quartet in a match that started in local prime time Friday and finished at 12:45 a.m. Dimitrov — who had beaten Nadal only once in eight previous matches and was in a Grand Slam semifinal for only the second time — played the match of his life.

After getting the win on his third match point, Nadal dropped to his knees, then onto his stomach. The Spaniard lay face down for several seconds before getting up and embracing Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the net.

"Grigor played great. I played great. So was a great quality of tennis," Nadal said. "So just for me, is amazing to be through to a final of Grand Slam again here in Australia at the first of the year."

Against Dimitrov, 25 and dubbed "Baby Fed" for the similarities he has with Federer's style and his seemingly effortless one-handed backhand, Nadal showed the brute strength and determination that carried him to the top of the rankings for 141 weeks in total from 2008 — after spending 160 consecutive weeks at No. 2 behind Federer.

With Federer and Nadal returning from injuries, and neither having won a major since mid 2014, a ninth Grand Slam final between two of the most dominant men in the sport was considered an extreme long shot at Melbourne Park.

Nadal, who had a few months off to rest his injured left wrist after an up-and-down 2016 that started with a shocking first-round exit in Australia, was ranked No. 9. He reached a low point, he admitted, after having to withdraw from the French Open, where he has won nine of his 14 major titles. "I remember myself crying on the car coming back to hotel," Nadal said. "That was a tough moment."

Federer, off for six months with an injured left knee, was ranked No. 17. The Swiss star reached the semifinals in Australia and in Wimbledon last year but didn't play the other majors. He hasn't won a Grand Slam title since Wimbledon in 2012, has an 11-23 record at tour level against Nadal and has won only two of the eight major finals he has played against Nadal.