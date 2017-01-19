Future tennis stars descend on Saddlebrook

WESLEY CHAPEL — While the top-ranked stars in tennis are competing in the Australian Open, Saddlebrook will host dozens of players trying to head Down Under next year.

The prize money is right there in the title of the Saddlebrook USTA Pro Circuit Women's 25K. But to the women who will take the court beginning Sunday, just as important as the dollars they could earn are the ratings points.

"The money pales in comparison to moving up in the world rankings," Saddlebrook director of media Robby Riehle said. "There is significant prize money in these events, but the players don't even really consider that a motivation."

Since it began in 1979, the USTA pro circuit has provided men and women the chance to gain professional ranking points. It is now the largest developmental tennis circuit in the world, with about 90 tournaments annually.

Current world No. 1 Angelique Kerber? She came up on the circuit. Before they became well-established, the likes of Kerber, Eugenie Bouchard and Madison Keys had to gain a ranking that was good enough to gain them entry to the tour's top events. Same goes for male stars Andy Murray and John Isner.

Hence tennis fans of any level can look forward to some serious talent, and intense competition this weekend. Even in the qualifying rounds. Eight of the 32 main-draw positions will go to qualifiers, who have to win three matches just to get in.

"In fact, almost every professional on tour had to first succeed in circuit events to get where they are. And it is arguably the most competitive circuit there is," said Riehle.

A 16-team doubles tournament will be played as well.

And all of the action is free to the public. Matches will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with the singles and doubles finals Jan. 29.

Sofia Kenin, in this year's field, entered the 2016 event with a ranking of 623, so she had to qualify. She kept rolling all the way to the Saddlebrook championship. The 18-year-old went on earn a wild card spot in the U.S. Open. Daniela Hantuchova, once a top-five world player, will also be in the mix.

Shelby Rogers, last year's top seed, was originally scheduled to participate but those plans were altered when she upset Simona Halep in the first round of the Australian Open. The 24-year-old is now ranked No. 52, a perfect example of the pro circuit's importance.

Two others who competed at Saddlebrook last year made the main draw in Sydney, with Kayla Day getting a wild card and Natalia Vikhlyantseva qualifying (she won her first-round match against American Vania King).

The home crowd will be strong for Layne Sleeth, who trains at Saddlebrook. She recently won the under-18 Canadian national championship just after turning 15. Cindy Chen, 16, also trains there and is in the field along with former Saddlebrook players Lauren Embree (All-American at the University of Florida), Caitlyn Williams, Salome Devidze, Kariann Pierre-Louis and Jaeda Daniel.

Prim Siripipat, a former Duke player and current ESPN anchor, is in the field.

"Some players (the fans) watch here will be some of the ones they watch on TV in big events in years to come," Riehle said. "It's nice to be able to say you saw them when."