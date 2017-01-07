USTA opens 'tennis heaven' in Orlando and hopes champions will follow

ORLANDO — After a 21/2-hour drive up from her tennis academy in Boca Raton on Wednesday evening, Chris Evert and her brother John arrived at the U.S. Tennis Association's gleaming new facility and were struck by the sheer size of it.

With 100 courts, a dormitory, a strength and conditioning center, a cafe and ample parking, the complex in the Lake Nona community dwarfs most other tennis academies, including Evert's, which had been renting space to the USTA for years.

The 64-acre, $63 million campus, which formally opened Thursday, was built to grow the game at the grass-roots level and develop future Grand Slam champions, something U.S. tennis has been lacking beyond Serena and Venus Williams.

"They make a lot of money at the U.S. Open, and they should put it back into developing tennis at every level," Chris Evert said at the opening ceremony Thursday. "That is what I am really impressed with."

Since Andy Roddick won the U.S. Open in 2003, no American man has won a Grand Slam singles title. No American woman other than 35-year-old Serena Williams and 36-year-old Venus Williams has won a major singles championship since Jennifer Capriati at the 2002 Australian Open.

The national campus was designed to address that void while also enhancing the sport at every level, "from cradle to grave," as Gordon Smith, the USTA's proud executive director and chief officer, put it.

A child can learn how to hold a racket and begin playing the game on a smaller, 36-foot court. A top professional can prepare for the Australian Open on the same type of surface used in Melbourne.

The center will host recreational tournaments, including a 90-and-over tournament this year; home matches for the UCF; and a gay and lesbian event.

If you plunk down $12 for an hour, you can play there, too. The facility is open to the public without membership and is said to be entirely accessible to players with disabilities.

"This is tennis heaven," said Katrina Adams, the USTA's president and a former tour professional, who later changed into tennis gear and drove some forehands.

She had her choice of surfaces: There are three kinds of hardcourts, green clay with a below-ground watering system, and six red clay courts that were built using 450 tons of iron-rich crushed red brick imported from Cremona, Italy. The only thing missing is grass.

There are 84 courts with cameras for live-streaming so aunts and uncles in Idaho can watch their nieces and nephews play in tournaments.

Thirty-two of the courts are smart courts, hooked up with analytical instrumentation that breaks down players' mechanics, from the angles they take getting to the ball to the spin rate on their forehands.

The system, installed by PlaySight, provides computer terminals at courtside so players and coaches can analyze performance on the court.

"What sets this place apart is that we are the most technologically sophisticated facility in the world," Smith said. "We want to be at the cutting edge of technology and the digital world."

Visitors will need to be aware of the alligators, though. Dade City native Jim Courier, a four-time Grand Slam champion who lives within sight of the facility and called it "the best in the world," said the area is rife with them. With four ponds integrated on the campus and larger Lake Nona nearby, it is inevitable the creatures will arrive.

"They get everywhere," Courier said. "Do not feed them, and if they come after you, zigzag. That's how you get away."

The facility will also train coaches, line judges and chair umpires, all of whom will be encouraged to take what they learned back to their home region.

Just don't call it a tennis academy. Off to one corner of the campus is the player development area for the select few. It includes a lodge that can accommodate 40 players. But it is more of a temporary housing unit than a dormitory and reflects the USTA's changing approach toward aspiring professionals.

In the past, select teenagers lived full time in one of the USTA's facilities, such as the Evert Academy. But when Patrick McEnroe was director of player development, he ended that practice, and Martin Blackman, McEnroe's successor in 2015, has maintained that policy.

It was determined that when teenagers left home to live away and train full time, it came with social, emotional and academic costs.

"Even though the training was amazing," Blackman said, "it created so much pressure, and their self-esteem was tied directly to their performance as a tennis player."

Now, players cycle through for limited periods, anywhere from a couple of days to a two-week maximum for specified camps. Some might focus on strength and conditioning, others on technical aspects of their game.

The housing unit is clean and sparse, intended not to spoil players with luxury. There are no big-screen televisions in the rooms; just a bed, a chair, a desk and a bathroom shared by two players. It is the one area of the campus off limits to the public.

The facility is also designed to reflect the USTA's new goal of respecting and incorporating private coaches into the national developmental system. The organization now acknowledges criticism for its heavy-handed, paternalistic approach that caused friction and resentment in the past for muscling private coaches to the sideline.

"If you're coaching and grinding and developing players and putting your heart and soul into it, and then the USTA comes along after your player wins a national tournament and says, 'We've got it. We'll take it from here,' that's not a good feeling," Blackman said. "We've really gotten away from that."

Players can now come to the national campus with their coach. But if a coach does not come, a USTA coach is supposed to consult with the private coach before the player arrives and after the player leaves. Any statistical data and all video, Blackman said, are to be shared with the private coaches.

At the Evert Academy, where Blackman used to be based, there was not enough room to accommodate all that, and too often he was turning down requests.

"The big difference," he said, "is that now we can say yes."

The USTA will also maintain its smaller training facilities in Carson, Calif., and at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Evert said she had little doubt the Lake Nona facility would achieve its twin objectives of growing tennis and producing another No. 1 player like herself, even at the relatively small cost of forcing her to find a few more pupils to fill the newly created space at her academy.

"We probably have to do a little more work," she said, "but I'm fine with that because this was needed."