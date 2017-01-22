Wesley Chapel's Zverev pulls stunner in Australian Open, beats No. 1 Murray

MELBOURNE, Australia — Wesley Chapel's Saddlebrook was a big hit Sunday Down Under.

No. 1 Andy Murray, a five-time runnerup at the Australian Open, was unable to counter the unrelenting net play of Mischa Zverev, who lives and trains at Saddlebrook Resort in Wesley Chapel, falling 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in a fourth-round match.

So three days after six-time Open champ Novak Djokovic bowed out in the second round, top-ranked Murray followed.

No. 2 Serena Williams moved into the quarterfinals with an unforced-errors-filled 7-5, 6-4 win today over No. 16 Barbora Strycova. Williams next faces No. 9 Johanna Konta, who defeated Ekaterina Makarova.

The last time neither Djokovic nor Murray reached the quarters at a major was when they both lost in the fourth round of the 2007 Australian Open. Then seeded 14th and 15th, they lost to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

On the women's side, No. 1 Angelique Kerber put up little resistance in a 6-2, 6-3 rout by No. 35 CoCo Vandeweghe.

Zverev, 29, ranked 50th, ambushed Murray with amazing net play, sky-hook overheads that fell near the line and stab volleys that just dipped over the net. In an era ruled by baseline rallies, Zverev disrupted Murray by coming to the net 118 times in the match, winning 65 of those points. "I was in a little coma and just serve-and-volleying my way through it," said the German-born Zverev.

Murray said Zverev's execution, not tactics, proved his undoing, adding that his opponent "deserved to win."

Kerber's destruction came in different fashion, with Vandeweghe's bludgeoning serve and groundstrokes blasting through Kerber's soft defenses.

In other fourth-round matches, No. 17 Federer upset No. 5 Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; No. 4 Stan Wawrinka beat Andreas Seppi 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4); and No. 13 Venus Williams beat Mona Barthel 6-3, 7-5.