Titans 24, Texans 17

After injury, back to Osweiler

NASHVILLE — The Texans are going into the playoffs with their quarterback situation unsettled again. Tom Savage wound up sidelined by a concussion, and Brock Osweiler played well enough after coming off the bench that coach Bill O'Brien said Houston will be evaluating who starts its AFC wild-card game. "We will talk about that as a staff," O'Brien said. "We will talk about that (today) and the next day." Osweiler threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a 1-yard TD on fourth and goal in the fourth.



24



17