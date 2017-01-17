Tomlin: Brown foolish, selfish

PITTSBURGH — The father in Mike Tomlin regrets the language he used to describe the Patriots during the postgame speech Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown opted to livestream on social media after a playoff victory over the Chiefs.

The coach in Tomlin has just as big an issue with one of his team's biggest stars forcing the Steelers to talk about something other than trying to find a way to finally beat Tom Brady when it counts.

A characteristically blunt Tomlin called Brown's decision to broadcast to the world more than 17 minutes of Pittsburgh's giddy locker room celebration Sunday — a move that caught Tomlin using a handful of profanities — "foolish," "selfish" and "inconsiderate."

"Not only is it a violation of our policy, it's a violation of league policy, both of which he knows," Tomlin said Tuesday. "So there are consequences to be dealt with from his perspective. We will punish him. We won't punish us."

Tomlin took responsibility for his choice of words, though he was unaware of being filmed as he spoke. During his postgame remarks, he attached an expletive to the Patriots, who earned a full day's head start on preparing for the Steelers by virtue of beating Houston on Saturday night, 24 hours before Pittsburgh outlasted Kansas City 18-16.

"The responsibility associated with being in this thing, just from a role model standpoint, it's something that I personally embrace," Tomlin said. "It's something that we as a team and organization embrace. So that's why the language, specifically, in terms of the content, is regrettable."

Though Tomlin said he has "very little concern" about the video's content, he has plenty of concern about Brown's lack of judgment. "You wear on your teammates when they routinely have to answer questions about things that aren't preparation or football-related," said Tomlin, adding that Brown is "largely" respected for his talent and hard work.

