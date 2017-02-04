Top 10 teams take big hits

The men's basketball Top 25 will get a second straight major overhaul after a wild Saturday of upsets and takedowns. Through the afternoon games, five top-10 teams had lost, including Nos. 2 and 3 at home to unranked teams.

Iowa State knocked off No. 3 Kansas 92-89 at Allen Fieldhouse, and No. 2 Baylor lost 56-54 loss to Kansas State in Waco.

In Eugene, Oregon, the No. 13 Ducks routed No. 5 Arizona 85-58, unranked Oklahoma State won at No. 7 West Virginia 82-75. and unranked Syracuse beat No. 9 Virginia 66-62.

"I hope it's their best," Arizona coach Sean Miller said of the Ducks. "If they have another level above that, that's a bad thing for every team in the country. They played great and we didn't have any answers today."

The Syracuse win was unofficially No. 1,000 for Orange coach Jim Boeheim, though the NCAA only counts it as 899 after stripping him of 101 wins in 2015

Top-ranked Gonzaga, No. 4 Villanova and No. 8 Kentucky played Saturday night, with the Wildcats getting a stiff challenge at No. 24 Florida.

No. 22 Creighton also lost to unranked Xavier — the Musketeers had been ranked most of the season — and No. 17 Maryland lost to No. 23 Purdue.

