Longtime sportscaster Brent Musburger to end career Tuesday

In this Jan. 30, 2016, photo provided by ESPN, Brent Musburger works a college basketball game between LSU and Oklahoma in Baton Rouge, La. Musburger is calling an end to his broadcast career. [Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images via AP]

The last act of sportscaster Brent Musburger's long career comes Tuesday.

He will conclude his almost 50-year career with a men's college basketball game - Georgia at Kentucky from Rupp Arena - at 9 that night on ESPN. He will call it with analyst Jay Bilas and reporter Kaylee Hartung.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Musburger will call the Florida at Oklahoma game with analyst Dick Vitale and Hartung.

Musburger spent the last 27 years at ABC/ESPN. Before that, he spent 15 years at CBS Sports. His career started in local TV in 1968 and moved to the national level in 1975.

"What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company," Musburger said in a statement. "A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail."

In announcing his retirement, ESPN listed his play-by-play or hosting duties - on TV or radio: the Super Bowl, College Football Championship, Final Four, Masters, Rose Bowl, Little League World Series, FIFA World Cup, Indianapolis 500, NBA Finals, MLB Playoffs, U.S. Open tennis, Belmont Stakes and many others.

ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement: "Brent's presence and delivery have come to symbolize big time sports for multiple generations of fans. When he opens with his signature 'You are looking live,' you sit up straight in your chair because you know something important is about to happen. Brent's catalog of big events is unmatched, and he has skillfully guided us through some of the most dramatic and memorable moments in sports with his authentic and distinctive style. He is one of the best story-tellers to ever grace a sports booth. We and the fans will miss him."