Friday's sports on TV/radio

  • Times staff

Thursday, February 9, 2017 10:55pm

    TODAY

    College basketball
    Ohio at Ball State 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
    Dayton at Rhode Island 7 p.m. ESPN2
    Akron at Eastern Michigan 7 p.m. ESPNU
    Women: Villanova at St. John's 8 p.m. FS1
    Monmouth at Manhattan 9 p.m. ESPNU
    College gymnastics
    Georgia at Florida 7 p.m. SEC
    LSU at Arkansas 8:30 p.m. SEC
    College hockey
    Minnesota at Ohio State 8 p.m. Big Ten
    Miami (Ohio) at St. Cloud State 8:30 p.m. CBSSN
    Golf
    Champions: Allianz Championship noon Golf
    PGA: Pebble Beach Pro-Am 3 p.m. Golf
    PGA Europe: Maybank Championship 10 p.m. Golf
    NBA
    Pacers at Wizards 8 p.m. ESPN, ESPND
    D-League: Maine at Westchester 8 p.m. ESPNews
    Bulls at Suns 10:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPND
    NHL
    Lightning at Wild 8 p.m. NBCSN; 970-AM
    Soccer
    German: Augsburg at Mainz 2:15 p.m. FS2

    Friday's sports on TV/radio 02/09/17 [Last modified: Thursday, February 9, 2017 10:55pm]
